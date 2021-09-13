How Can Your Living Space Impact Your Mental Or Physical Health

Busy schedules at work and stress often lead to many mental problems like anxiety, depression, and insomnia.



There is so much that we do for our physical well-being, but often we forget to check on our mental well-being! And both of them are mostly connected. Busy schedules at work and stress often lead to many mental problems like anxiety, depression, insomnia, and so on. While you work on the inside, it is also important to create that safe space around yourself that helps you de-stress and deal with your emotions positively!



And since a home is a place where we head to after a long day, it is important to create a peaceful environment for yourself at home, which brings in calmness to yourself.



Here are a few tips and advice that you can follow to live a healthier and happier life:



1. Declutter



When your living space is messy and disorganized, your mind feels overstimulated and that adds to the feeling of disorientation. Hence, tidying up your room, removing the extra clutter, can bring in a lot of sense to your surroundings. Even small, little things like putting your dirty clothes in the laundry basket, throwing away those wrappers, or putting your books in a neat pile, can feel like a weight has been lifted off your shoulders.

Similarly, having an organized home, with a dedicated space to sit, work, relax, sleep, eat, learn new skills and so on, can have a significant impact on your mood. The wide range of stools options from the bar stools store can be useful in adding those defined spaces in your home!

2. Add some green to brush away the blue

According to the Journal of Environmental Psychology, having plants at home helps decrease stress levels. Secondly, surrounding yourself with plants is also good for your lungs, thanks to all the fresh oxygen that you will get now!

3. Sunlight to the rescue

We all know that sunlight is a natural source of vitamin D. But did you know that a light-drenched room also reduces depression?

This factor in itself brings instant joy to your heart and boosts happiness. A persistent lack of sun can trigger sadness and enhance sadness.

Sunlight also acts as a catalyst in increasing your energy levels and motivates you to get up and get things done. You can even get a nice bar stool from the barstools store for your window and sit under the sun for a while and bath in vitamin sunshine! Natural light eventually reduces stress and helps you relax.

4. Use the right colors

Colors are one of the most well-documented, mood-altering elements that impact our moods and behavior. In addition to the psychological traits and benefits attributed to each color, each color holds some emotional power.

Some people associate true red with anxiety but a pale, blush pink has a soothing effect. Decades of research have already proven that some colors induce some emotions and indirectly affect our behavior.

Hence, it is advisable to surround yourself with colors that make you feel better. While deciding the color of walls, bed sheets, and blankets is one thing, you can also count on the barstools store’s splendid range of colored stools and furniture to get the vibe right for your room!

5. Art to the rescue

There are many studies that talk about the positive impact of creativity and art on your mental health. While creating something helps in relieving stress, surrounding yourself with some art can impact your mental well-being. Pottery, ceramics, sculptures, glassware, or any other form of art will bring a sense of joy to your heart, and every time you will look at them in awe, you will feel some sense of calmness running through your mind.

We hope that this will help you create a safer, happier, and productive space for yourself!