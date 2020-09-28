How Can You Calm Yourself Amid The COVID-19 Pandemic?

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted everyone. This public health crisis has also created an economic one; however, one of the biggest issues that many people are overlooking is the massive spike in mental health concerns that many individuals and families are feeling. There are a lot of reasons why so many people are experiencing mental health concerns. The shelter in place order has significantly disrupted the everyday lives of many people. The health concerns and the loss of family members and friends have been difficult to bear. Furthermore, the financial concerns have also been significant, with record numbers of people filing for unemployment. Therefore, it is critical for everyone to know how they can calm themselves during the pandemic. There are several points to note.

The Importance of Sticking to a Routine

It is critical to find a way to develop a routine and stick to it. It is easy to sleep in every day and stay up late every night. Sadly, this is going to make it hard for people to keep up with school and work the next day. It is a good idea to use alarms, set a schedule, and make sure that everyone in the house knows what they are supposed to do as the day unfolds. This will create a sense of familiarity and normalcy even during the pandemic.

Find Healthy Outlets for Stress Relief

During the pandemic, everyone has to try to find healthy outlets that can help them with stress relief. There are a lot of unhealthy forms of stress relief, such as drinking or overeating; however, there are plenty of healthy options as well. For example, some people like to participate in yoga, which can be done virtually. Other people might think about meditating. Exercise is one of the top forms of stress relief, as this allows people to manage their physical health while also releasing endorphins that will help people keep their mood elevated.

The Possibility of Alternatives

In some cases, alternative medicine might be helpful as well. Even though many people think about cannabis and cancer, supplements can also help people stay calm during the pandemic. During the past few years, there has been a massive shift in the manner in which society views CBD. There is research that has shown that herbs can be helpful when it comes to mental health management. Those who are interested in exploring this option should reach out to a trained healthcare provider to see if herbs are right for their needs.

Staying in Touch with Family Members and Friends

One of the most important things that everyone should do during the pandemic is to make sure they stay in touch with loved ones. Even though it is hard to get together in person, it is possible to communicate with loved ones via text messages and phone calls. Furthermore, video chat technology has come a long way. This will allow families and friends to make sure that everyone is doing okay amidst the pandemic.

Invest in Telehealth Options

Another key development that everyone should note is the development of telehealth. Even though many people do not want to journey to a doctor’s office during the pandemic because they want to remain socially distant, it is possible to chat with a mental health provider via text message, over the phone, or even using video chat. This is called telehealth and allows everyone to speak with trained healthcare and mental health professionals from the comfort of their own home. This is a great way to speak with trained professionals who can offer well-rounded and prescription treatment options for mental health concerns.

Find Ways to Address Mental Health Concerns During the COVID-19 Pandemic

These are just a few of the many ways that people can calm themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is critical for everyone to think about healthy ways they can take care of their mental health during these challenging times. Even though it might seem like this pandemic is going to be with us forever, there are healthcare professionals actively looking for ways to provide the general public with a vaccine. Until that time, everyone has to keep their mental health at the top of their priority lists, keep in touch with family members and friends, and think about using telehealth to talk about alternative solutions with trained mental health providers.