The Understanding.

You already are You.

No thought required.

It is the Thought that makes you think you need to be someone other than You.

It is the Thought that makes you think you need to be more than who You already are too.

Yet You are not a Thought.

You already are You.

And You are Here.

Because You matter.

You are included.

Which is why You are Here.

Because You belong Here too.

Read more here.