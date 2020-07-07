HOW CAN WE STAY TRUE TO OURSELVES IN TIMES OF ADVERSITY

The world has changed and it will keep changing even more because change is the only constant in the universe.

How do we cope with these changes in all areas of our lives? Specially now that many people have lost their jobs and the future looks uncertain. It is known that emotions rise high in times of turmoil and when this happens, emotions take control of our minds and bodies giving us two ways to act: we find the courage to move forward or we get paralyzed by negativity.

The reality is that we do not really understand our emotions and how our mood states affect creativity, productivity and engagement. Pessimistic attitudes prevail and optimistic attitudes are seen as an illusion by many, this is because our state of being is out of alignment.

Alignment, according to the Cambridge Dictionary is “an arrangement in which two or more things are positioned in a straight line or parallel to each other.” If we relate this definition to ourselves, we could see that when we are out of alignment, meaning that our mind, body and spirit are not functioning as a whole, we are at the mercy of uncontrolled emotions, feelings and actions that ultimately lead us to being stressed and this in turn affects what we do in all areas of our lives, including work.

We have a tendency to see ourselves in parts, for example, thinking that we have to act at work in a certain way and at home in another way, the thing is, what we do in one area of our lives, we do in all areas, therefore if we are stressed because of work, we will replicate this at home. If we persist in seeing ourselves separate from everything, we start functioning “out of alignment” and sooner or later this condition will show up at work and at home.

We can see then how important it is to be aligned, mind, body and spirit acting together to be true to ourselves and to have negative emotions under control.

I will give you three tips to align yourself, tips that are easy to implement and bring about results when applied correctly.

Tip One: Acknowledge your negative emotions and reflect on why you are feeling a certain way. If you are experiencing a problem which triggers emotions that are not beneficial, think about a possible solution and act on that, prepare an action plan and following it might do wonders for you.

Tip Two: Write down the most prevalent negative emotions you might be experiencing and next to each one, write the opposite emotion. For example if you wrote “sadness”, next to this word write “joy” and focus your attention on this positive word by remembering an event, situation or place where you experienced joy, feel that joy again and stay on this feeling until takes over you. Repeat if necessary.

Tip Three: Pay attention to your heart and feel it, then connect your heart and your mind via a string of light, once this is done, visualise that string of light reaching the Source or Spirit, stay there breathing in and out from that string of light. This short exercise will calm you down and alleviate stress.

There are multiple ways to align yourself and come back to being productive and be engaged at work. Meditation is great for this as well as heart breathing techniques. Try to find what suits you and practice, the only way to achieve results is practice.

Veronica Sanchez

Life, Spiritual Growth Mentor & Trainer