How Can We Find Inner-Peace and Stability of Mind?

Inner peace and stable mind are vital to have, in life. Now, there are two types of solutions here – one is a permanent one, and another is a strong one, until we get to the permanent one. Sounds interesting?

So come, let’s peruse both, starting with the strong and instant solution. But before we start, let me tell you both these solutions are suggested by Gnani, the Enlightened One, which means we can have faith in them that they shall surely work.

Gnani says, “Worshipping God is a very big support in life.”

Going to a temple, mosque or a church or any religious place and worshipping God gives us an immediate rescue from a disturbed or distressed mind. It has many more benefits too…

The worldly life has made us so busy that we constantly think about material things such as making money, having a big house, car, etc. But, when we go to temple for worship, we realize there is something superior (and divine) that we can think about. We stop thinking about our materialistic life and consequently experience peace and happiness during that time. Our mind relaxes and becomes stress-free.

When we go through crisis in life, our strong faith towards God (the divine form of God that we believe in) gives us immense strength to deal with such situation. The faith allows us to sail through the challenges in life with a stable mind so that we do not cause any harm to ourselves or others.

When we worship God with pure love and devotion, we are sowing the seeds of merit karma. The result of these seeds will in turn give us further peace and happiness in the form of good life and luck. We will experience positivity around us very easily and effortlessly. This reinforces our faith, love and devotion towards God.

When we are surrounded in good environment, our thoughts mature enough to rise in spiritual development and this results in binding more merit karmas; with the help of which eventually we meet circumstances that help us meet a Gnani, an Enlightened being in person!!! This is a big feat in itself as it opens up the path of our ultimate liberation.

Hence, unless and until we are in a state to recognize the formless God, worshipping idols in temple or visiting mosque and praying before Allah or going to church and praying to Lord Jesus, etc. is a huge support to boost the divine energy in our daily life.

To keep us focused completely on God, there are several rituals such as light candles, decorate idols with beautiful and colourful clothes, practice daily prayers, etc. Such external things make us feel the divine and our mind does not wander around; our mind is able to concentrate easily.

Finally when we meet Gnani, the Enlightened One, our interest sits in him; and that interest directly helps us reach the Soul, which is an abode of eternal bliss!

2. And to find inner peace forever, we ought to attain Self-Realization from the Living Gnani.

Our ego hunts for happiness in this relative world. It settles for some happiness, then experiences that there is no real happiness here, and so moves onto the next relative object; once again he hunts for happiness, he experiences that there is no happiness here either, and again moves onto the next temporary object.

This cycle goes on life after life wherein one keeps taking different kinds of experiences and keeps concluding that there is no real happiness in this, there is something beyond this experience. But in the process, do you know one is silently progressing on the path of development? And ultimately, when he realizes the Self and experiences the Soul, he tastes the real happiness and settles there permanently.

The living Gnani Purush alone can grace us with Self-Realization because only a lit candle can light other candles, isn’t it?! So, Gnani awakens our Soul by giving us with the experiential knowledge of the Self. After Self-Realization, as we follow Gnani’s words, we not only experience enormous inner peace and stable mind, but we also begin to get the taste of the eternal (permanent) bliss of Soul, which keeps increasing day after day!