Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How can we convert negative Stress into positive Stress?

That is a great point. Stress is not just negative. We distinguish the distress from the eustress. Stress can be positive and drive us to perform at our best.

By

As an example, you can see the professional athlete before a competition. Due to the pressure and tension, he can achieve maximum performance.

However, positive stress can quickly become negative stress. With targeted strategies, everyone can learn to deal with stress in a healthy way.

With these 3 tips you can convert negative stress into positive stress:

  1. Think of stress as what it is: a feeling. Stress in itself cannot harm you, only the way you react to it decides about healthy or negative stress. Ask yourself the question: Do I want to be spurred on or hindered?
  2. Recognize the message behind the stress: if you let yourself be stressed by something, it is particularly important to you. What is really stressing you out? The deadline you can’t keep or the fact that you might be able to disappoint your boss?
  3. . Find a positive perspective! Put your brain capacity in growth mode instead of fight or flight.

A growing mindset can help you always transform the distress into a healthy kind of performance increase.

Find out how you can be motivated by not beeing overwhelmed.

Love Stephanie

    Stephanie Schaffner, Bilingual certified Trainer for Stressmanagement & Coach for Burnout Prevention at Die Stress Managerin

    Stephanie Schaffner spent many years in business working for international companies such as Lufthansa. In recent years, she has worked in international software companies as Sales Manager & Head of New Business before becoming self-employed as a certified stress management trainer and burnout prevention coach.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    //

    Managing Good and Bad Stress and the Effect it has on Our Health Decisions

    by Team Sherzai
    Positive Stress Affirmations
    Community//

    Why Beating Stress is Not Always a MUST-DO Thing?

    by Merck Formosa
    Never Stop Learning//

    Here’s How to Change Your Stress Mindset

    by NSL Experience

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.