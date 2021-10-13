Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

How Can We Become Better at Practicing Empathy?

Many times we rush to make judgments or conclusions about a situation, person, or thing without fully understanding the circumstances behind it, says Georges Chahwan. Our society is becoming increasingly judgmental through social media and other outlets. We are more than capable of overcoming this obstacle by slowing down and listening to what another has […]

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

Many times we rush to make judgments or conclusions about a situation, person, or thing without fully understanding the circumstances behind it, says Georges Chahwan. Our society is becoming increasingly judgmental through social media and other outlets. We are more than capable of overcoming this obstacle by slowing down and listening to what another has to say for themselves before forming an opinion.

When we become skilled at practicing empathy towards others, we allow ourselves more time to understand the perspectives within the conversation. When someone feels heard, they feel supported and their emotional state improves drastically compared to when they don’t receive that same courtesy. It’s okay not to agree with every perspective you hear but it’s important that everyone who takes part in the conversation is heard out equally.

When we slow down and really think about our actions before acting on them, we allow ourselves the opportunity to improve the way that others see us. We also give ourselves time to reevaluate our own thoughts because rushing through them can lead us in the wrong direction, adds Georges Chahwan. If you catch yourself making a snap judgment towards someone or something, take some time to think about why you’re upset; what factors caused you to feel this way? By taking others’ perspectives into account, you’ll be able to understand how your actions affect other people around you so getting upset doesn’t have to be an option anymore.

    Georges Chahwan

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Why Empathy is Important: How to Become More Empathetic

    by Mike Robbins
    Shutterstock
    Wisdom//

    The Importance of Staying Present In Our Conversations

    by Ximena Vengoechea
    Illustration by Ryan Wattaul / The We Company
    Wisdom//

    Compassionate Directness Is an Essential Ingredient for Innovation

    by Melanie Mannarino
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.