How can one find inner peace when he has so much trouble managing daily life?

The reason why inner peace is missing to the point that even managing daily life seems like a challenge is because of our emotional state of mind.

We have emotions about everything; for circumstances, for people and most importantly, for relationships. From an emotion arises thoughts. When these thoughts are flowing naturally without any impediment, we experience peace in the mind and body. However, if there is a surge in thoughts, it causes anxiety. The inner disturbance and agitation causes further unrest, that makes us emotional, confused and stressed.

Our thoughts are like a train. If we have balanced thoughts, then we will feel calm and will be steadily progressing; just like when a train is running normally on a track, it is in a fluid motion and there is no disruption. However, if the train were to suffer from some sort of internal engineering failure, it could derail and kill thousands of passengers.

What should you do when emotional distress arises?

When thoughts go beyond normality, you move from being in motion (normal flow of thoughts) to being emotional. As a result, you are consumed with negative thoughts and consequently, you experience confusion, panic and inner turmoil. Because of this, you naturally experience a lack of inner peace.

Here are some things you can do to take back control:

and stop self-negativity. Whenever your mind is caught up in negative thoughts, actively replace them with positive ones. Alter your train of thoughts. If your present state of mind is making you emotional, then divert your mind towards other things that can calm you down and bring you stability.

Create a daily task list and slowly, methodically work your way through the list. Anything you have not finished carry it over to the next day.

Share with someone you trust about how you are feeling. When you talk things through, the situation will seem less confusing and you may even gain a better perspective on the whole situation.

Talk to yourself. Ask yourself whether being emotional makes you happy or sad? What effects do such emotions have on your health? Once you recognize the adverse effects of being emotional, you will be able to deal better with the situations that come your way.

Emotions like jealousy, envy, and competitiveness reinforce the emotional behavior. Therefore, recognize these emotions that cause emotional stress within you and be conscious of their harmful attributes.

When you think you are on the verge of becoming emotional, focus your mind on a higher purpose or chant mantras. You will become calm and still from within.

Never try to do any task whilst you are feeling emotional. Wait until things have calmed down from within.

The emotional state of the mind can be damaging and the effects of which can leave you susceptible to losing control. Therefore, be vigilant of your thoughts and do all you can to alter the way you are feeling. Do not allow the mind to linger on matters which will cause you to become emotional, unbalanced or depressed. If you find yourself losing control, reach out for help and support.

“When does the external work improve? It improves when inner peace is attained.”

If you balance your thoughts, keep them in normality rather than losing control, you will find things will start to return to normal. You will even have solutions on honuring your responsibilities as well as any financial commitments then.