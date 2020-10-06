Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How can love change the world?

Book Review: Love is Just Damn Good Business

Love is Just Damn Good Business by Steve Farber

Love can change a business but more importantly it can change our world

Who said you can’t mix business with pleasure?  I was convinced that I should buy the book after reading Steve Farbers posts on Linkedin.; Steve’s posts were authentic and intriguing.

 While Steve posits and tempts the reader with ROI of love as a business model, I believe, the true value of the book lies in applying the concepts to the individual, organization, community, and in the macro — to the world.

Steve Farber shares story after story of how love can change the world.  The story that excited me the most was one in which the protagonist was not headed to college, took a good factory job that ended abruptly; he became unemployed and went back to work as a dishwasher.  I love the advice the father gave to his son, “Be the best dishwasher you can be.”  Without giving away the story, that advice led to a series of outstanding job performances that change the protagonist’s destiny from a job seeker to a job creator.  While this is an American story, in the final chapter of the book Steve shares his experience with an international group whose shared vision is “Givers Gain”.

“Love is just damn good business” is for those who want to excel in life, no matter what your calling is.  The book should also be required reading for those of us who believe that individuals can change the world…. if we care and love each other as ourselves.

JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, Dr. Byron Price, and Ms.Nia Rock.

