How Can Leaders Build Bridges of Connection?

As vaccination levels rise and organizations begin to expect to see their workers back in the workplace, research suggests that 47% of workers are feeling anxious about a return to their pre-COVID working practices.

“Too often, people experience stress in the workplace as a result of poor communication, ineffective leadership and poor negotiation skills” explained Carol Kauffman, assistant professor at Harvard University where she is the founder of the Institute of Coaching when we spoke with her recently, “Leaders need to consider how to get the most out of each interaction they have. By simply asking the question, who do I want to be in this situation, right now?, leaders can ‘circuit break’ habitual thinking patterns and take a more intentional approach.”

Building connection doesn’t have to be overly complicated, but with the growing list of management expectations and ongoing uncertainty, it’s understandable that leaders are finding it challenging to maintain enthusiasm, patience or attention. The challenge is that recent research has found a significant decline in the number of workers who trust their leaders to make sensible decisions about their future, suggesting that connection is going to be critical for leaders in the coming months as they re-build trust with their teams.

Carol suggested creating bridges of connection by:

Leading like a coach – when there is a challenging conversation, instead of telling someone what to do, ask the other person three questions about their knowledge and experience on the topic. This not only builds a bridge with them, but helps both of you identify strengths and make a connection. It not only builds the bridge and invites them back to your perspective, it also helps validate their knowledge and their contribution to the conversation. And you might also learn something along the way!



How can you build bridges of connection today?

To discover more evidence-based practices to help people thrive at work, check out the Making Positive Psychology Work Podcast.