How Can I Support Healthcare Workers During the Pandemic?

It’s no secret that healthcare workers are facing the greatest risks in this pandemic, but they’re also experiencing personal issues in caring for their families. Due to the hours they’re required to work, many healthcare providers are unable to get groceries, or essential supplies, while others struggle with finding adequate childcare. Regardless of where you live, there are small things you can do that will make a big difference for the healthcare workers in your community.

Pay the Parking Tab

Depending on the location of some healthcare facilities, employees may have to pay for their parking. If this is the situation at a nearby hospital or clinic, you can help healthcare workers by footing the bill. You can add money to the meters, or contact the facility to see how you can put money towards their staff’s parking costs. This can save hardworking caregivers a significant sum.

Prepare a Home-Cooked Meal

All healthcare workers work long hours and feel exhausted by the time they get home. If a healthcare worker is living on your block, you can help them make the most of their off-hours by preparing a meal for them. Even preparing a meal once a week will make a significant impact, especially for caregivers who are also single parents.

Pick Up Their Essentials

Another problem healthcare workers face is that they may not be able to get to grocery stores and department stores at convenient times. By the time they get out of work, the stores may no longer have toilet paper, feminine hygiene products, or cleaning supplies in stock. If you know a healthcare worker, you can help them out by finding out what supplies they need and buying those items for them.

Follow Social Distancing Practices

The best thing you can do for the professionals at your local clinics and hospitals is not to become another patient. This means staying at home as much as possible and practicing social distancing guidelines when you do go out. Always wear a mask in public and carry hand sanitizer with you so that you can limit your exposure.

Few people think about the emotional well being of healthcare workers, but you can help in this area as well. Share a picture of your local caregivers on social media and acknowledge the hard work they’re doing. Don’t forget to tag them so that they can see your appreciation for them. You may not realize just how meaningful this will be to them.

