Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How Can Entrepreneurs Protect Their Small Businesses During The Coronavirus?

Kevin Ortzman talks about how entrepreneurs can protect their small businesses during the coronavirus.

By

Many businesses around the country continue to feel the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Small businesses have been especially impacted by the coronavirus, especially those who were not able to continue working during the lockdown. In response to this, many entrepreneurs have been looking for ways that they can protect their small business from further damage. These are some of the most important tips that entrepreneurs need to consider when determining the next steps. 

Create A Detailed Plan
To be as prepared as possible for unforeseen events moving forward, entrepreneurs should put together a detailed emergency plan. If there is already an existing emergency plan, take the time to update it. Having an emergency plan can help small businesses prepare for the long-term financial impact that the coronavirus could potentially have. This can also give a better idea of the initial damage and how to respond accordingly. 

Apply For Federal Loans
In response to the overwhelming impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the U.S. economy, the federal government passed legislation that provides emergency relief loans to small businesses. While not every small business will require financial assistance, these and countless others that have been significantly affected and will benefit from emergency assistance. 

Allow Employees To Work From Home If Possible
One of the ways that many businesses have continued functioning during lockdown is through working remotely. Providing flexibility within a work-from-home policy can make the transition smoother for employees. Additionally, be flexible with employees as they adjust to working from home, as some people may be doing it for the first time. For businesses that have transitioned to working remotely, make sure to stay engaged with the office, as this can help provide a sense of normalcy. 

Be Transparent
While it may seem tempting to withhold bad news in order to protect employees, it is important to be transparent with employees about the status of the business. Employees will not only be able to prepare for potential changes, but they will also appreciate the transparency involved. 

    Kevin Ortzman

    No stranger to hard work, Kevin Ortzman has spent his career building expertise and knowledge within the casino industry. He got his start in the area years ago, parking cars for casinos and building his career from the ground up. Now, most recently in his career, Kevin Ortzman served as the Regional President for Caesars Entertainment Corporation in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Until recently, Kevin also sat on the Board of Directors for the New Jersey Casino Reinvestment Development Authority. Additionally in his career, Kevin served as a Trustee and Board Member for the Southern Nevada Culinary & Bartenders Pension Trust as well as the Regional CFO/VP of Finance and Assistant General Manager at Planet Hollywood, Paris and Bally's Hotel Casino Integrated Resorts.

    Kevin Ortzman also took the entrepreneurial plunge in 1996 when he founded Ortzman & Associates, which he ran for 8 years.

    Kevin earned his BA in Business Studies from Stockton University and his Master of Business Administration in Executive Management from the University of California, Los Angeles' Anderson School of Management.

    Learn more about Kevin Ortzman on his website!

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Rawpixel/ Shutterstock
    Thriving in the New Normal//

    Goldman Sachs Commits $300 Million to Support Communities and Small Businesses

    by David Solomon
    Community//

    How To Shift Your Business During A Crisis

    by Jorge Alberto Lloreda
    Community//

    Three Ways Businesses Can Navigate the Developing Coronavirus Pandemic with Roy Dekel

    by Sunday Adenekan

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.