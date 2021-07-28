How can back-to-office employees regain their productivity?

Economies are slowly opening up across the world. Businesses slowly get back on their feet and go back to the office after more than a year of working remotely.

Global organizations have mixed ideals in their new normal work environment. While other companies are not rushing to go to work, others like Wall Street banks have rushed their employees back to their buildings as soon as possible.

This can be an advantage at some point. For business process outsourcing companies, going back to the office helps them keep their operations more secure and at par with several compliances.

However, it also presents another set of challenges to them, particularly with productivity rates. It’s time to regain workplace productivity and employees’ motivation through this article.

Employees are now back in the office. Now what?

Going back to the office does not always equate to going back to “business as usual” – at least four out of five financial executives think so. Post-COVID impacts will always be felt by the organizations and their workers.

Everyone has to adjust to their daily personal and work routines. Going back to the office means everyone has to put on their work clothes, adjust their schedules, and drive/commute to and from the office again.

However, even with eased health protocols, in-person meetings, training sessions, and task assigning will be different especially if they still have employees working remotely.

How employers can motivate office employees now

The World Health Organization introduced the term “sick building syndrome” in 1983. This has referred to the indoor air quality of a certain building that determines its “healthiness”.

Post-COVID, the “sick building” has expanded not just to the physical, but the emotional health and well-being of its workers.

The pandemic highlighted the importance of health and safety in the workplace. This is why organizations should make sure to welcome their employees properly and safely to motivate them and regain their workplace productivity in no time.

Set a conducive space for returning employees

Create a work environment plan that ensures the safety of your employees and customers from the risks of contracting COVID or any other illness.

If possible, redecorate your office and adapt to a more flexible option in case your employees want to work remotely at certain times.

Implement health protocols

Whether you have an open-plan office or a more traditional one, make it appoint to implement health protocols and safety procedures for every employee. Make them feel that they are safe as they go back to their second home.

Give them autonomy at work

Micromanaging should not be the norm post-pandemic. Instead, let them have autonomy. Make use of the online tools you used when working remotely if you’re worried about monitoring their performances.

How employees can regain productivity in the office

Regaining productivity and motivation can be a two-way work. As an employee, it’s understandable to experience some setbacks on your part.

Though, you should as well do certain staggered adjustments in your routines so you can get back in the game more easily.

Create a to-do list

It’s important to create a to-do list before you start your day. List down your tasks from easiest to more complex, starting with the ones that should be done first thing. Your list helps you plot your day and organize your tasks so you can get more done.

Learn to monotask

It’s already proven that multitasking doesn’t work. It could largely affect your productivity doing multiple tasks at once, resulting in more time wasted than saved.

Instead, learn how to “monotask”. Focus on a single task at a time. Allot at least five to ten minutes of monotasking per day and you could make it a routine in a short period.

Simplify several tasks

There will always be complicated tasks that you won’t be able to finish in a single sitting. Try to simplify them by breaking them down into subtasks you can accomplish faster.

Why going back to the office can be a good idea

Many employees still don’t want to go back to their office just yet. This is since they have seen remote work as more beneficial to them with the flexibility and balance it brings.

However, going back to the office post-pandemic can even bring more advantages to both the employee and the organization in several ways: