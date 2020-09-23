“How Busy Leaders Create Equilibrium or Balance Between Their Work and Family Lives” With Tyler Gallagher & Sandy Yong

I would love to inspire a movement where people feel comfortable having conversations about money and mental health since they can be touchy subjects. Yet these are topics that have an impact on our daily lives. As a proud female author, investor and speaker, I am dedicated to helping empower women, millennials and working professionals to become financially independent and achieve mental wellbeing.

As a part of my series about the strategies that extremely busy and successful leaders use to juggle, balance and integrate their personal lives and business lives, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sandy Yong, author, investor and speaker of The Money Master.

Sandy earned a business degree at Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Upon starting her professional career, she invested in mutual funds as recommended by her financial adviser at one of the big banks. However, Sandy was not told that these mutual funds were high risk and had high hidden fees, and she soon lost thousands of dollars and found herself on the bumpy roller-coaster ride of the stock market. She decided to take her money matters into her own hands and became a self-taught DIY investor. Sandy has read and studied dozens of personal finance books over the past 10 years.

Sandy has earned a six-figure self-directed investment portfolio and owns several income properties within Ontario with her husband. As an entrepreneur, she has run her own Internet marketing business. With her passion for personal finance, combined with her professional speaking skills, she is the author of an upcoming book called The Money Master: Inside Secrets on How to Make Your Money Grow and Stay Safe. Her mission is to help educate working professionals about financial literacy so that they can become financially independent. Sandy is proud to partner with a local charity, CAMH: Centre of Addiction and Mental Health. For every book purchase, $2 will be donated to this charity to help with mental health research. Her mission is to help create awareness about money and mental health.

Currently, Sandy juggles her full-time job at a large telecommunications firm while running her book and speaking business. She and her husband, Albert Ho, are members of Toastmasters International to hone their professional speaking skills. They also focus on their health and wellness by going to the gym several times a week and cooking their own meals at home. They are proud owners of two pet rabbits, Captain Pancake and Cinnabun.

Thank you so much for doing this with us Sandy! What is your “backstory”?

Personal finance and investing has been a passion of mine for the past decade. With that I have become a DIY investor. When speaking with colleagues and friends, I discovered that most of my peers were living in debt or struggling to save since they didn’t have the foundational building blocks to set themselves up for success. Some friends would also juggle two jobs to make ends meet and rarely have any time off for themselves. It struck a chord with me and because I was able to gain a successful track record with my investment portfolio, I felt that I could help teach others to be financially savvy and independent. That is why I decided to write my upcoming book, The Money Master.

It was disheartening to hear in the news that people struggle to save for retirement or they don’t have an emergency fund. People lose sleep and stress out about being in debt and not being in control of their money. I feel that I can help people overcome their fears and failures and get back on track to achieve financial stability.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

It is funny to see people’s reactions when I tell them I am an author. They are usually surprised, shocked or some even start treating me as if I am some kind of celebrity! Then they ask me a bunch of questions about what it is like being an author. I mean don’t get me wrong, being an author takes a ton of hard work, long hours writing my manuscript and working with my book publisher. Some of my friends get so excited, that they start proposing new ideas for my book sequels, even though they haven’t even read my first book yet!

What was your biggest challenge to date either personally or professionally and how did you overcome it?

My biggest challenge to date has been overcoming my fear and self-doubt of being an entrepreneur. There can be so many reasons and excuses that can be created. However, I push any negative thoughts aside and I read my daily goal statement so that I can envision myself as a successful business woman. I also surround myself with positive people where I can share my passion and goals and they have helped support me along my entrepreneurship journey. Waking up early and incorporating successful habits consistently has helped me achieve my personal and professional goals.

What does leadership mean to you and how do you best inspire others to lead?

I believe that leadership means influencing others to make a positive impact. Whether it is within your community, nationally or even globally. You can do this by using your voice to share your message and make a difference in this world. As a writer, I am able to share my message through my book and teach people about financial literacy. With this, I believe that I can teach the next generation about money so that they can feel empowered and take control of their financial future.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I have surrounded myself with successful people and mentors who push me to become better and achieve my goals. In particular, my husband was the one who inspired me to write my own book on personal finance. He has been very supportive of my career goals and he keeps me accountable. In addition, he helps me prepare for my radio shows, media interviews and speeches. We also spend time listening to podcasts on entrepreneurship to learn about new business ideas and strategies. I am very grateful to have such a helpful husband who encourages me to become better everyday.

Was it difficult to fit your life into your business/career and how did you do that?

It can be challenging juggling my full-time job, book business, attending weekly Toastmasters meetings, going to the gym, cooking healthy meals, taking care of our pet rabbits, and maintaining a social life at all the same time! In order to keep things organized, I schedule everything in my calendar and ensure that I plan ahead. I also make use of my commute time by reading a book, listening to a podcast or posting an update on my social media channels. While other people are spending hours in front of the television, I use that time to work on my business or go to the gym to workout. At the end of the day, I love what I do and I enjoy being productive.

Did you find that as your success grew it became more difficult to focus on the other areas of your life?

Yes, as an entrepreneur life can be quite demanding. Sometimes I need to make sacrifices which means saying ‘no’ to social events, in order to meet my book publisher’s deadlines. This is why I think it is important to ask people for help or leverage resources when needed. For example, my husband and I have a meal kit subscription that gets delivered to us bi-weekly. This is a convenient way for us to cook healthy meals that saves us time and energy of having to figure out what meals to prepare in advance. Although I work long hours throughout the week, I also make sure that I take time to take care of myself and relax after completing a project. I unwind by reading a good book or meditating. If you don’t take care of yourself, then you can be prone to burning out easily.

Can you share five pieces of advice to other leaders about how to achieve the best balance between work and personal life?

1) Leaders take care of themselves. They know when to give to others and when it is time to take care of their own body by eating healthy and exercising. In order to perform at your best in your professional and personal life, you need to ensure that recharge your batteries.

2) Leaders invest in their own education. Whether reading books, listening to podcasts or attend networking events, they never stop learning. Helmut Schmidt once said “the biggest room in the world is the room for improvement.”

3) Leaders know when to ask for help. Successful people know their strengths and weaknesses. If there is something that you aren’t good at, look to hire someone who can do it for you better and faster. It will save you time and energy of trying to figure out how to do it all by yourself.

4) Leaders will lead by example. People will do what you do and not what you say. They are at the front of the pack, being a role model and showing people the way, rather than just telling them.

5) Leaders practice work-life integration. It’s more common nowadays for your personal life and professional life to compete against each other and can become blurry. This may mean waking up early at 5:00am to write 500 words before the rest of your family wakes up. Knowing when you are most productive and taking short breaks can help you tackle your to-do list.

What gives you the greatest sense of accomplishment and pride.

I feel accomplished and proud when conduct interviews and workshops and I get feedback from guests that they have learned something new about personal finance that they didn’t know before. This is something they can walk away with and start applying a new skill or habit so that they can see their money grow for them. It’s really rewarding to see how people can change their money mindset and start taking action so that they are preparing themselves for the future where they can live the lifestyle they deserve.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My mission is to help create awareness about money and mental health. I am truly proud to partner with a local charity, CAMH: The Centre of Addiction and Mental Health. For every book purchase, $2 will be donated to this charity to help with mental health research and families who have been impacted. My book is scheduled to be published by July 2019.

I would love to inspire a movement where people feel comfortable having conversations about money and mental health since they can be touchy subjects. Yet these are topics that have an impact on our daily lives. As a proud female author, investor and speaker, I am dedicated to helping empower women, millennials and working professionals to become financially independent and achieve mental wellbeing.

