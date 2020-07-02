Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How Business Owners Can Avoid Burnout

James Marten Lamont shares some insights on how business owners can avoid burnout.

By

Business owners face a significant amount of stress all year round. However, the recent health crisis has severely increased the problems business owners face. Whether you’re dealing with financial losses, logistical nightmares, or everything in between, here are some tips to avoid burning out along the way.

Recognize the risk

Chronic stress can and will eventually lead to burnout. Burnout is a state of physical and mental exhaustion that can cause you to get sick and lose all passion for your work. No one is immune to the risk of burnout, no matter how “tough” you think you are, so you must make stress management a priority in your life.

Put boundaries in place

To protect yourself from chronic stress, make sure that you have boundaries in place around your work. Take breaks during long days and take at least one day off of work every week. If you’re working at home for the time being, make sure that you “clock out” and spend some time with your family. Don’t let work seep into every aspect of your life, because you’ll miss important moments and increase your chances of burning out.

Manage stress by taking care of yourself

One of the best ways to manage stress in your life to make your health and wellbeing a priority. Don’t skip out on sleep (especially to work), exercise daily, and eat healthy meals. Also, take time every day to do at least one thing that you enjoy. Even if it’s as simple as sitting down with a cup of coffee in the morning, these small moments can go a long way in reducing stress. Make habits a regular part of your routine, and you will learn to thrive in every circumstance. 

Delegate what you can

Lastly, be sure to delegate whenever you can. If you have a team, trust that you have trained them well and that they are capable of successfully completing tasks that are typically done by you. There should only be a few things that absolutely must be done by you. Everything that isn’t on that short list should be delegated. Effectively delegating will reduce your stress levels and free you up to accomplish the tasks that are most significant to your company’s success.

James Marten Lamont, Senior Advisor at Blue Ocean Advisers

James Marten Lamont is a Cost Reduction expert with more than 40 years of experience in the Novato and Bay Areas of Californiia. His independent work has made up the large majority of his career, and he has built an impressive portfolio all on his own. He has been most comfortable as a free agent, but recently has taken on roles with nearby consultation firms, providing them with his generous font of experience and knowledge. Growth Management Group, LLC; Marin Tax Savers, And Blue Ocean Advisers have all taken on his expertise, and he has seen a great deal of success with each of them. Outside of work, he is a proud father and a connoisseur of wine.

