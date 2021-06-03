How Burnout Affects Your Mental Health

When many people picture burnout, they think of an overly exhausted individual in need of a vacation. As beneficial as vacations can be in the treatment of burnout, this state of mind can not always be solved by a quick fix like a trip. For many, burnout is a more complex issue that negatively affects one’s mental health. Many of those effects are listed below.

Anxiety and Depression

One of the most significant ways burnout affects your mental health is in the anxiety and depression it can cause. Especially for individuals who are already susceptible to these thoughts, burnout can bring anxiety and depression on like a storm. Burnout makes individuals feel a lack of passion, grow worn out at a fast pace, and so much more. Many of these symptoms are inextricably linked with anxiety and depression, yet so many individuals do not take burnout seriously. People associate it with normal work fatigue, not realizing how it could worsen their anxiety and depression. Given the severity of these mental health issues and the adverse effects they could have on the quality of life, it is important to pay close attention to them and treat them early on.

Poor Decision-Making

When you’re feeling burnt out, you’ll most likely want to take shortcuts wherever possible in order to alleviate some of the exhaustion you are feeling. Additionally, you might not be able to think clearly because of all the anxious thoughts running through your mind. This can lead to some poor decision-making, which can be especially harmful to those who have to make complex decisions that affect others in their everyday lives. Since you’ll be feeling distracted by your burnout, you might make poor decisions which could lead to a plethora of other issues down the road.

Lack of Motivation

Your motivation is linked very closely with your mental health. When you feel energized, joyful, and at peace with your work duties, you’ll feel more inclined to show up to work every day with a vigorous passion. This passion is what gets you through the ups and downs of a natural workday. When you are burnt out, however, you most likely will not be exhibiting any of these characteristics. In fact, you’ll feel a lack of motivation brought on by your anxiety and exhaustion. This could negatively affect your career, as your employees notice a once-passionate individual evolve into an unmotivated individual. It is crucial to catch this early on so that you can avoid burnout at its worst and return to a mentally healthy employee.