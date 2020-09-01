Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How Burnout Affects Your Brain by Dana Loyal

You may not realize the impact burnout has on your brain.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Many people are at risk of experiencing burnout, and in fact, many may be experiencing it and not realize it. It is estimated that nearly two-thirds of employees have feelings of burnout while working. The World Health Organization defines burnout as a syndrome resulting from chronic workplace stress. The three main characteristics of burnout are exhaustion, increased mental distance or cynicism towards your job, and reduced work efficiency. What does this mental and physical toll do your brain? Are there long-term effects, and how can you manage your stress before it turns into burnout?

You may not think that there are such strong effects of burnout, but one study found that there are, and it does alter your brain. Burnout causes the part of your brain that controls emotional reactions, called the amygdala, to enlarge. This can result in increased mood changes and a heightened response to stress. Aside from an enlarged amygdala, burnout can also weaken the parts of your brain that control memory and attention spans. Burnout takes a toll on your mind by decreasing creativity, working memory, and problem-solving skills, as well. 

If you ignore the stress and feelings of burnout, you could be dismissing some real side effects. Although these effects of burnout are worrying, they have not shown that they are permanent and can be reversed with regular self-care. Scientists have found that our brains have neuroplasticity, which means the brain can reshape itself in response to experiences and stimuli. If you want to reverse the effects of burnout, you can do some simple things to reduce your stress. 

Take a Break

We all need a break from the daily grind every once in a while. Especially if you are feeling stressed, it’s essential to step away from your work and take a break. Do not get sucked into checking your work email and make sure you are fully unplugged. Having the time to clear your work stress from your focus completely will help you recharge and reduce burnout. 

Set Boundaries

If you are feeling overwhelmed with endless meetings or are continually being pulled in different directions, setting clear boundaries for yourself can be a real game-changer for your stress levels. Try blocking off time in your calendar where you won’t be disturbed, and you can actually focus on the tasks you may have been avoiding or those that have been pushed to the back burner. Also, don’t be afraid to say no. You have to be able to let people know how much you can handle and never add too much to your plate when it can be avoided.

Dana Loyal, Scientist

Dana Loyal is a professional who is interested in biology and forensic science. She is a graduate of Centenary University and has participated in various research projects, which she has presented in front numerous different audiences, including at the Colloquium on Osteology and Transylvanian Bioarcheology. Dana has experience working as a Morgue Tech Assistant where she was assisting the Medical Examiner and the Forensic Pathologist. Visit her website to learn more and to read her latest blogs!

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

The Science Behind Burnout by Omar Plummer

by Omar Plummer
Community//

Burnout Among Nurses – Tips to Help You Out

by Pearl
Community//

Burnout Has Negative Health Effects

by Natalia Zavodchikov

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.