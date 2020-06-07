How Burning Out Lead Me to Creating the Job of My Dreams…

It was February of ‘06 and I was sick… It had been 3 weeks that I was fighting the illness and I finally started to feel a little better. I worked through the entire time of being sick. So for a couple of days, I was in heaven… and then it came back. This time it was bad, like really bad. To the point that my Husband Arlie made me stay home from work. I never liked taking time off of work unless I was going to spend it with Arlie on vacation. So taking the time off was like pulling teeth but I was a wreck. There was no way I could have even done a halfway decent job, so I took the time off. And after 3 days of being at home, it struck me… I couldn’t go back. There was literally no way I could go back… No way that I could be convinced to go back and sit in that little cubical that was barely bigger than the computer screen. The fluorescent lights that made me and my coworkers look 10 years older… The whole idea made me cringe.

The only way I could go back was to get my stuff. I didn’t even have anyone there that I wanted to say goodbye to. All I knew was, I couldn’t go back.

So I quit.

And honestly, after looking back at it, I don’t know how I lasted as long as I did. The money was great… And I guess there was a time that it was bearable, even maybe enjoyable in some sick twisted way? But that had been destroyed long ago and been replaced by despair and anguish.

So I walked out on it.

I decided to give up the 6 figure recruiter job for the unknown. All I did know was that I couldn’t take it anymore, I was spun out and washed up from a corporate job that had robbed my soul. The stress was literally killing me.

So I did it, I quit my job with no idea what I might do instead.

We had a $3,800 mortgage looming and I needed to find something fast. I figured I had a little time to figure things out and that worst case was that I could get another corporate job at a different company in a couple of weeks.

It was a couple of weeks into my break and I was still burned out. I couldn’t imagine going back to another job like that. I needed a little more time to figure things out… I decided to get a little creative and try to buy myself some more time. I knew I had some old jewelry that I wanted to get rid of and I knew there were some ways to sell it… I knew there was a place called eBay and that I could sell it online. I figured, what the heck, I might as well try to earn some more time.

I had never even been on the website before. I entered eBay.com in the browser and after some exploring and creating an account, I went through the fairly simple process of listing my jewelry.

7 days went by and I was wrapped up trying to find a new place to work. I checked back on the auctions and to my surprise… Some items sold!

“No way,” I thought.

I got a decent chunk of change from the jewelry, enough to buy a little more time to find another job.

I breathed a sigh of relief…

I told my husband Arlie and he was blown away that I was able to make money like that using eBay.

A couple of days later, he came home from work, walked through the door and handed me a piece of paper with a name and number on it. He said, “Honey, you’ve got to call this person! She has Coach purses she wants you to sell for her on eBay, and she wants to know what you would charge to sell them for her!”

Our eyes locked. We were thinking the same thing.

Maybe I could make this a business!

I could work from home, be my own boss!

The next morning I googled, “How much do you charge to sell for someone on eBay” and found a 300-page ebook on how to be one of the top sellers on eBay, selling on consignment. I bought it, read it, and did everything it told me to do. I already knew how to use Quickbooks because I’d done the bookkeeping in my first office job. So shortly after grabbing the book, I picked up a copy of Quickbooks to do the bookkeeping for my company.

Between commissions and vacation pay (I was always too busy at work to take a vacation), I had 6 weeks to see if I could make enough money to NOT get another job. I had to make enough money to make the house payment. It was February 2006 when I quit and I’ve never had to get another job.

We had adventures with the business together. Before heading to Southern California to visit my family for the Holidays, Arlie insisted we get my sister a keyless door lock. She was going to have a baby soon, and this way, he explained, she wouldn’t have to fish for her keys while holding the baby.

I was thinking we couldn’t afford a $100 door lock now that I didn’t have that high paying job, but when the cashier at Home Expo rang it up, it was $23.

Arlie immediately told him that he must have made a mistake. The cashier checked and assured us that he didn’t. He said that they were marked down. Arlie got a cart and proceeded to put all their Schlage Keyless door lock into the basket.

We bought them all.

When we went to L.A. to visit my family, after giving my sister her present, he rented a trailer, drove to every Home Expo in California and bought every one of those locks from every location.

We sold them for $54.99 each.

I was more than happy to ship hundreds of locks rather than make hundreds of sales calls at a place I hated.

I was so excited to have my own company, act on our ideas, make our own decisions, all from home where I could make my own hours and start our family. I could raise our future children and earn a living.

One ectopic pregnancy and 3 miscarriages later it was becoming apparent we might have to adopt, but then we were thrown another curve.

Arlie was having strange symptoms.

We went for a bike ride on the 4th of July (in 100 degree heat) and when we walked our bikes across the park, he was dragging his right leg.

Another time we were rollerblading down Iron Horse trail as we loved to do and suddenly he started flopping around like he’d never rollerbladed before.

He was diagnosed with Primary Progressive MS.

When we were married we started a great adventure.

We bought a house.

We hiked Half Dome in Yosemite every year, rollerbladed or biked on IronHorse trail for miles.

His MS was moving rapidly and his abilities were changing, but I was right there with him.

I worked around doctors appointments so I could go with him.

We eventually found an electric scooter that looked like a cross between a motorcycle and a moped (therefore he agreed to use it) and we were back on Ironhorse trail.

We got a puppy, and she’d ride on his lap on the scooter.

We hired teenagers (lots of them) to help with the eBay business.

They were like our kids! But even better because they went home at the end of the day!

In October, 2014 Arlie was diagnosed with Terminal Kidney Cancer.

But we were not defeated.

He had grown up in San Ramon and worked at Costco for over 20 years, and he knew what seemed like everyone.

The community created a secret Facebook Group called Arlie’s Angels.

They raised enough money to send us on vacation, and they ambushed him (with me by his side) at work with a gift basket full of gift cards to spend on our paid vacation.

The news cameras were there.

He said he didn’t deserve it and that he was already the richest person in the world being hugged and loved on by Costco members every day and he got to go home to an angel.

He said that if they wanted to do something for him, he’d like to be the number one fundraiser for Children’s hospital this year when Costco held the fundraiser for the month of May.

The story went viral, and people started pouring into Costco day after day handing him money. He raised over $120,000 for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital.

Because of the publicity, the entire Bay Area region of Costco was up in donations. UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital put Arlie in their 2015 Annual Report crediting him with raising $1 million that year.

He was awarded the Most Inspiring Philanthropist award by the East Bay Leadership Council and the Tri-Valley Hero Award by the Pleasanton Weekly, and he was asked to speak when accepting the awards.

He was asked to speak at other engagements. I helped him walk to the podium and stood by his side.

I was always afraid we’d fall on the way up, and I never knew what was going to come out of his mouth–neither did he.

His biggest fear had always been public speaking.

But he always hit it out of the park.

And because I was up there with him, I got to see the faces in the crowd go from laughter to tears and back to laughing again.

Arlie passed away Nov 7, 2017.

My heart was broken, but I was filled with gratitude and in awe of the magnitude of the gift of being able to be there for him, with him for the entire adventure.. Because I quit my job.

When he passed away I was able to move to Colorado to live near my little brother, his beautiful wife and their four children (who love their auntie as much as I love them).

I was able to pick up and move myself and my eBay business, because it was my business, and I could do it from anywhere.

I have my nieces and nephews all under the age of 10, every Friday night for Friday night fun night. I also have them a couple hours a few days a week. We have fun, do crafts, rollerskate in the basement, and sometimes help me with listing and shipping.

I’ve got two college students working for me part time.

I get my kid fix.

And I’m so grateful to be working at home, in my own company, growing the business with my marketing consultant, spending time with my family, and remembering my great adventure with Arlie.