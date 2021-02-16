How Building Your Dream Business Can Fulfill & Empower You

We always hear of people wanting to quit their office job to start their own dream business. However, doing this, and dreaming of it are two completely different things.

It can be difficult to let go of the routine and the security of being employed, however to fulfill dreams, you must take risks. It may seem impossible and unrealistic to start your own business. It’s not. People from all walks of life, some with lesser qualifications than yourself, time and resources, have gone to live the life they’ve always dreamed of by simply taking that risk and putting one foot in front of the other. Like anything, entrepreneurship can be a taught and learnt attribute.

We spoke to female business and life coach, Ryma Krimi, founder of Entrepreneur Lady Hustler who did just this.

“We have a lesson to learn and gifts to share. We are meant to connect and collaborate with others, not compete. When starting your dream business, look deeper, do your thoughts create separateness or do they make you feel like we are all in this together? What is our mission in life ? This helps in creating the vision to walk the path of our life with fulfillments and empowerment.”

Ryma told us we should see the day as an opportunity to bring more joy into the lives of others, but also our own. The more that we tap into our inner resources, the richer life and its experiences get.

She goes on to say: “Your comfort zone is nothing but a belief. Starting a business is getting out of your comfort zone. A mere reflection of your thoughts. You desire for something better. Believe in yourself and get out of your comfort zone! You will realize how amazing your life will start to change.”

Ryma gives us 2 tips on how we can start to fulfill our full potential.

Tap into your inner thoughts

It’s not about being the best, it’s about being better than you were yesterday. That is the biggest lesson when building your dream business.

You have incredible gifts that can enrich your life as well as the world around you. Do you feel deeply connected to yourself, or do you feel like you are in survival mode? Look around you and within. What are you not paying attention to that might matter more than you think?

Get out of your comfort zone

You set your own comfort zone, fact. It is merely a belief.

So whether you start in a big way or small manner, it really doesn’t matter. You being here and taking the time to read this means you are thinking about getting out of your comfort zone. We are all game changers yet many of us prefer to just be observers, staying within the confines of our comfort zone.

That’s not where the magic happens. That’s not where you create what you were meant to.

Ryma says: “Once again, it doesn’t have to be huge steps or all at once. It’s just something that is done with intention and has a positive impact on someone’s life. And that…. my lady Hustler is the way to build a dream business that will fulfill and empower you. Period. Until then, don’t forget that we are here at Entrepreneur Lady Hustler are here to support. Until then, stay positive!”