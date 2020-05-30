How Brendan Beasley Uses Framing to Help Salons Despite Covid-19

Due to the effects of Covid-19 on the US economy, certain advertising platforms are now more affordable than at any time in recent memory. The downside to this is consumers are increasingly being bombarded by companies pitching their products and it can seem like your newsfeed contains more ads than the actual content. As such, we start to become numb to all of these ads and automatically tune them out. For business owners, this translates into lower conversion rates and lower ROI.

So how do you get your ideal customers to trust you when people are more skeptical and more overwhelmed than ever? You do this by adding an extra step to the sales process and what Bow Tie Interactive’s Brendan Beasley refers to as framing.

The concept of framing is simple; you show your prospects content that handles specific objections prior to asking them to take action. For example, if you were promoting an online course, you would want people to see you as an authority in this area, right? In this scenario, it would make sense to feature a short video or photos of yourself speaking to your target audience, along with your credentials in this space. This positions you as accomplished in your prospect’s mind and helps remove any doubts of credibility they may have. By reverse-engineering your customer’s thought process, you can handle their objections before they even come up.

One of the most important steps in the sales process is to remove these hidden objections by framing your customer’s perception of you before your call to action.

Brendan’s company, Bow Tie Interactive, consistently uses this strategy to position his clients as authorities to their ideal customers. He’s had success with beauty industry leaders that have been featured in People Magazine, American Salon, Allure, and even with celebrities like Shark Tank’s Daymond John, 2X NBA champion Lamar Odom, and hip-hop superstar Diddy.