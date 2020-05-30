Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How Brendan Beasley Uses Framing To Help Beat COVID-19

Due to the effects of Covid-19 on the US economy, certain advertising platforms are now more affordable than at any time in recent memory.

By

Due to the effects of Covid-19 on the US economy, certain advertising platforms are now more affordable than at any time in recent memory. The downside to this is consumers are increasingly being bombarded by companies pitching their products and it can seem like your newsfeed contains more ads than the actual content. As such, we start to become numb to all of these ads and automatically tune them out. For business owners, this translates into lower conversion rates and lower ROI. 

So how do you get your ideal customers to trust you when people are more skeptical and more overwhelmed than ever? You do this by adding an extra step to the sales process and what Bow Tie Interactive’s Brendan Beasley refers to as framing. 

The concept of framing is simple; you show your prospects content that handles specific objections prior to asking them to take action. For example, if you were promoting an online course, you would want people to see you as an authority in this area, right? In this scenario, it would make sense to feature a short video or photos of yourself speaking to your target audience, along with your credentials in this space. This positions you as accomplished in your prospect’s mind and helps remove any doubts of credibility they may have.  By reverse-engineering your customer’s thought process, you can handle their objections before they even come up.

One of the most important steps in the sales process is to remove these hidden objections by framing your customer’s perception of you before your call to action.

Brendan’s company, Bow Tie Interactive, consistently uses this strategy to position his clients as authorities to their ideal customers. He’s had success with beauty industry leaders that have been featured in People Magazine, American Salon, Allure, and even with celebrities like Shark Tank’s Daymond John, 2X NBA champion Lamar Odom, and hip-hop superstar Diddy.

    NAWAB ZADA

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “Things that were small in the “old world” are now big.” with Charlie Katz & Robert Brill

    by Charlie Katz
    Community//

    4 Ways to Revamp Your Business Post-COVID-19

    by Scott Autten
    Community//

    “How to stay focused.” With Charlie Katz & Shane Menking

    by Charlie Katz

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.