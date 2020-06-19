How Brands Are Giving Back During The COVID-19 Pandemic

Watching the COVID-19 pandemic from home can make us all feel sad, helpless and stressed. While practicing social distancing and staying and working from home as much as possible is one way to do your part – there’s no better time to give back to your community and to others in need. These amazing brands – both big and small – are all finding ways to help and so can you!

Allbirds: The lightweight shoe brand that combines comfort and a low carbon footprint is distributing free Tuke Matcha Wool Running sneakers to healthcare workers.

Backcountry: The e-commerce store, Backcountry, has donated more than 9,000 masks to the NYC Department of Homeless Services. They are also accepting donations to produce additional masks for front line workers, as well as the homeless. Backcountry has also created a special-edition t-shirt that helps to fund additional donations.

Billie: Billie, a new (and hot!) direct-to-consumer women’s razor brand is donating $100K to food banks across America. And you can shop their site for great deals and products that also donate their proceeds to food banks – all through their site.

Boll & Branch: Bedding company, Boll & Branch, will be donating 10% of its proceeds to provide mattresses and pillows to first responders and emergency operations. Also, get 10% off your purchase using the coode: GOODNESS where 10% of your total order will be used to help with this fund. (Photo: ℅ Boll & Branch)

Casetify: This tech accessory company created a UV Sanitizer that disinfects germs in just three minutes. They are giving 100% of proceeds to the Global Giving Coronavirus Relief Fund. Pricing starts are $120 and is available on their website.

DoorDash: DoorDash, a delivery and takeout service showcasing the best local restaurants in your area, is partnering with United Way Worldwide. With this partnership, the delivery service is sending prepared meals and other food items to households in need. Download the app on iOs or Android to place your order and to donate!

FreshDirect: FreshDirect is proud to partner with NY Common Pantry during COVID-19. NY Common Pantry’s mission is to reduce hunger and promote dignity, health and self-sufficiency. FreshDirect, via their site, encourages you to make a donation, which will go towards supporting these programs to help distribute nutritious, fresh food pantry items to individuals and families in need.

InYaHands: This new sanitizer contains 70% Ethyl Alcohol, which is made from corn to eliminate 99.9% of harmful germs without overdrying your hands. The sanitizer is also infused with aloë vera to offset the overwhelming scent of alcohol, is not sticky and is quick drying. The InYaHands team is working hard to donate their first batch of products to healthcare workers, community facilities, restaurants, and other essential workers. (Photo: ℅ InYaHands)

Jill Zarin Masks: Former Bravo star of RHONY and her daughter Ally Shapiro have created an Instagram feed of tie dyed masks available through JillZarin.com. For every mask sold, they donate one to essential workers and health care professionals.

Otherland: The scented candle company, which is probably all over your social media feeds, is donating 10% of proceeds to the Food Bank for New York City. By using the code “SUNSHINE” at checkout, you will receive your 10% off your entire order. As a bonus, there are free shipping and free returns.

PopSockets: The phone accessories brand created a ton of new PopSockets designs to support Feeding America. At just $15, a hundred percent of the proceeds go toward the respective charities. They have raised thousands of dollars on these eight creations alone. (Photo: PopSockets, Instagram)

Playa Haircare: Beauty brand, Playa Haircare worked with Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund to help support food banks across the United States. They had sale pricing on sets and full priced items to make it easier to shop and donate while you do so.

Nike: The powerhouse company has partnered with Oregon Health & Science University to provide face shields and respirator lenses to front-line medical workers. Nike has also donated $7 Million to support OHSU’s COVID-19 response research.

Sun Bum: This fun and summery skincare brand has been donating hand sanitizer, moisturizers and other personal care products to people on the front line.

The Honest Company: Jessica Alba’s eco-friendly company has committed to donating diapers, wipes and other personal care products to help children and families in need during the pandemic.

Thrive Market: Thrive Market, an online health food store, is matching every paid Thrive Market membership with a free membership for a low-income family, student, teacher, or first responder. Thrive Market is also allowing members – new and old – to donate to a fund without even placing an order, as an additional way to give back. (Photo: ℅ Thrive Market)