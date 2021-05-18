Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How Boards Work

Book Review

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

I first heard of Dambisa Moya an invited guest to the Economic Club of New York (ECNY) of which I am a member. I pre-ordered the book, “How Boards Work: And How They Can Work Better in a Chaotic World” from Amazon which was released, May 4th, the day of her talk to ECNY. During the talk the author was fluid on the subject of board mission, responsibilities, and authority. Ms. Moya spoke of increasing global corporate social responsibility and the challenges of de-globalization.

I purchased the Audible format of the book which the DAMBISA MOYO reads in her own voice. She shared that more boards are looking for non-traditional candidates such as herself; she is an African woman with no C-suite experience. Yet, she is an economist with experience in analyzing global market conditions. Her invitations to many boardrooms came after a successful and thoughtful dialogue on many public and private platforms.

The book has topics that may be useful to either inspiring investors or new board members. The book also holds value for seasoned board members who seek information on Environmental Social Governance (ESG), Social impact, and other new topics that will be in the board room of the future. Dambisa Moya’s charge to all businesses in the last chapter is to innovate or die – the world is changing and transforming and those who don’t change will get left behind.

JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, Dr. Byron Price, and Ms.Nia Rock.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

The Thrive Global Questionnaire//

Dr. Dambisa Moyo Shares Her Morning Routine

by Dr. Dambisa Moyo
Community//

Who are the two in the winner’s circle?

by JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D.
Community//

“Offer transparency” with Michele Ashby & Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

by Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.