I first heard of Dambisa Moya an invited guest to the Economic Club of New York (ECNY) of which I am a member. I pre-ordered the book, “How Boards Work: And How They Can Work Better in a Chaotic World” from Amazon which was released, May 4th, the day of her talk to ECNY. During the talk the author was fluid on the subject of board mission, responsibilities, and authority. Ms. Moya spoke of increasing global corporate social responsibility and the challenges of de-globalization.

I purchased the Audible format of the book which the DAMBISA MOYO reads in her own voice. She shared that more boards are looking for non-traditional candidates such as herself; she is an African woman with no C-suite experience. Yet, she is an economist with experience in analyzing global market conditions. Her invitations to many boardrooms came after a successful and thoughtful dialogue on many public and private platforms.

The book has topics that may be useful to either inspiring investors or new board members. The book also holds value for seasoned board members who seek information on Environmental Social Governance (ESG), Social impact, and other new topics that will be in the board room of the future. Dambisa Moya’s charge to all businesses in the last chapter is to innovate or die – the world is changing and transforming and those who don’t change will get left behind.