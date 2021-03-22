How Billie Eilish Taught Me To Rise Above The Online Noise

A few years ago, my son sold me to Billie Eilish with Ocean Eyes. I was so hooked. Her talent at her age is impressive, isn’t it? Last weekend, I watched her documentary “The World’s a Little Blurry”. I really enjoyed it and it got me thinking…

Because I am so passionate about personal branding, my brain was unstoppable while watching the documentary. Her attitude, hair color, and the way she dresses, her personal brand is that of a rebel, duh?

But there’s more to the story. There’s deep darkness in her lyrics that resonates effortlessly with the audience, seeing how the teenagers cried profoundly listening to her songs—the perfect brand message to market alignment.

As Billie was talking about what she’s going through, it connected intensely and authentically without B.S. The audience felt understood, seen, and loved. This is really powerful stuff.

However, I don’t see her as low vibes or dark. On the contrary, there’s a feeling of optimism. Being a realist and optimist are not mutually exclusive in a personal brand. They go hand in hand.

When you face reality and talk openly about it, we create space for healing. Then, we bring the unique touch of magic to solve the problems (yours and your audience). As we are authentic, your brand message creates a connection with emotions and attracts forever fans.

Is there any darkness you can bring to the surface to heal yourself and your audience? It might be the uncomfortable truth, but when you’re ready to share, it’s worth it to put your brand out there!

Love you,

Olga Pontes

