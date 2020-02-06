Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How bilingualism can help you think clearly

Using a language you've learned in your education system will stem the tide of your anxiety.

By

We all get overwhelmed from time to time: New York CBGB favourites Living Colour sang of an Information Overload a few years before the evergreen Duran Duran were complaining of Too Much Information on the other side of the pond in the early 90s, and we’ve had over 20 years of information to process since then so it’s little wonder that our internal hard drives are finding it hard to cope!

In Wales – which at the time of writing, is still part of the post-Brexit United Kingdom – language campaigners such as Cymdeithas yr Iaith want every child in Wales to have the opportunity to learn the official language of Wales, which is actually Welsh (English only has a de facto status here).

Organisations such as Parents for Welsh Medium Education are becoming beacons of hope for Welsh and English parents who want their children to be bilingual; and not just for the rich cultural heritage that entails but also because of the advantages of bilingualism.

So what are the advantages of bilingualism?

  • ability to understand concepts in two different languages
  • increased brain power to fuel multi-tasking
  • able to change internal language on demand

It is the third component of the above that I’d like to concentrate on the most, as it answers the question of how bilingualism can help you think clearly. Learning any language that isn’t the mother tongue means there is less vocabulary, and therefore less confusing concepts to get muddled-up in; so therefore it follows that clear thinking that gets around anxiety can be found with a learned language, like Welsh for many ‘dysgwyr‘ (learners). At the moment, in anticipation of a sojourn to France later in the year, I’m brushing up on my French, and only the other day, my reaction to a bout of worrying thoughts was quite simple C’est la vie!

OK, technically speaking, as I’m bilingual Welsh: English, French is a third language, but what’s important to remember is: sometimes it’s easier to think clearly in your weakest language. It’s well known that taking on new information that you’ve chosen is actually a great coping mechanism, and it’s no coincidence that top tennis stars cope with the rigors of the pro circuit by learning the local lingo…so keep on learning!

And even if you’ve not got time to learn a new language now, try this neat trick from the German of philosopher Immanuel Kant: a key element of philosophy is remembering that how you feel about the world doesn’t change the state of the world itself. So next time you feel overwhelmed by anxiety, ask yourself this:

Was sollte ich machen? : What is it I should do?

Because sometimes, that’s all you can do and indeed all you have to do…as they say in Wales, hwyl!

    dailingual, Broadcaster, editor and translator at Dai Lingual

    Real name Wyn Williams, Wyn invented his 'dai lingual' persona in 2011 in order to build his freelance portfolio; which he's never quite managed to display on his own dailingual.com website with any great refinement due to the numerous successful - and unsuccessful - projects he's managed since that time.

    In the 2020s, Wyn will try to prioritise family, friends and sport over work in his diary.

    Wyn often wonders what people who don't have a name that sounds like an imperative verb do with their lives.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    ‘Fraser Bear’ animation set to educate children on organ donation

    by Mike Young
    Community//

    Nancy Tarr Hart, PhD

    by Teresa Hawley Howard
    Community//

    How I chased my dream with a Bold Step

    by Aditi Chapanerkar

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.