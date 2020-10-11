How being selfish is the most altruistic way to give

Do you know what healthy boundaries are?

Do you have them set in place?

Do you consistently implement them?



I know, too many questions, but believe me, they are necessary and it is important that you honestly answer them.

As women we are bombarded all our life with messages on how much we have to give, how often and in which way in order to be accepted.

The truth is that even if naturally we are givers (and that is not a genetic rule, so feel free not to be), it doesn’t mean that the rest of the world has to come first.



It doesn’t mean that we need to be always ready to give.

It doesn’t mean that if we don’t do it, we are less.

In fact, if you really feel the call to be a giver, the most altruistic thing you can do, is to put yourself first, to pamper and love yourself first, to set healthy boundaries and make them strong and consistent habits.

Why?



Because in this way you will have a cup full of love, fulfilment and self-esteem and from that cup you can give as much as you want and then receive and then give again in a virtuous circle that will nurture yourself and the receiver.



On the other hand, if you always are the last in line, the victim, what will you have to fill your cup with?

What will you offer from your cup full of frustration, resentment and anger?

Yes, you guessed it, you and only you can choose what you fill your cup with.

So now pamper yourself and treat yourself with a good book, a massage, a walk, some shopping.

You deserve it, never forget!

Mara