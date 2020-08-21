Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How Being Mindful Can Bring Peace

Taking time to become aware of the present moment can bring us peace

Have you ever really observed yourself and your life? Do you wonder how you got to where you are? Many people are shocked when one day they wake up and 30, 40 or 50 years have gone by and they wonder, what happened to their life.

It’s not uncommon to miss life and all the precious moments where nothing is happening; apart from the noise in our head. It is the way most of us live. Hours, days, weeks and lifetimes can be lost in thoughts of things that are not actually happening apart from in our thoughts. When you think of it like that it sounds crazy doesn’t it?

How often do you really enjoy and engage with the act of doing anything? Walking, driving, washing the dishes, cooking,  all these actions seem to be a means to an end and rushed through as quickly as possible to move on to the next thing, even if the next thing is to sit on the sofa and stare at a tv screen. What’s the hurry to get through life? All those moments are our life. 

Do you ever notice the birdsong, the aliveness of your body, how your thoughts affect you and make you feel, the beauty of any given moment? Probably not. We all seem to be too busy trying to fix life as if everything that happens is a mistake.

When you are caught in the endless cycle of thinking either of the past or future you are missing the stillness and perfection of the moment. We mostly create such an attachment to our thoughts and believe them to be true, when actually they are only true for you and where you are. 

Are your thoughts true? Are they helpful? Do they make you feel good? Or are they running your life and ensuring that you are never at peace? 

Take a step back and notice what is actually happening in this moment. Notice the sounds, smells, and things you can see. Move more deeply into your body and notice the sensations that are always there. When you start to do this on a regular basis it is possible to become aware of your thoughts. This allows you to become aware that you are not your thoughts, but on a deeper level you are the awareness behind them. You are observing yourself.

The one that is observing is different from the one that is thinking. The one observing is neutral, the one thinking is lost and confused, torn between thoughts that have no answer because to a mind that constantly thinks, there is always an alternative that keeps us trapped in the endless cycle of asking more questions. 

Perhaps the present moment seems boring because there is usually nothing happening in it, however, the result of missing the present moment is stress, anxiety, depression, a want for more and a deep dissatisfaction of life. So I suppose the questions becomes, how much do you want peace and what are you prepared to do about it?

Cat Hamilton, Abstract Photographer at Cat Hamilton Photography

I'm a single mum living in the UK. I'm a trained Coach and Meditation teacher of several years which is where my inspiration and love for photography was born. I'm all about connection, compassion for others, sharing experiences and supporting others when in need. It's great to have an outlet that incorporates my spirituality. I use my work to express these traits through supporting self expression through imagery that is very expressive although not always obvious. Sometimes the ability to share through abstract images allows for the expression to go deeper and have more feeling for the person. Not everything has to be obvious to others. I love to tell stories in this way with my work. Some of my self portraits tell deeper stories than are first seen - perhaps you'll feel drawn to something I have created and not know why - until you know the story behind it - then perhaps it will make sense to you. Lets create wonderful photo art together and share who you are with those you love. Can you imagine a large canvas of you on the wall or a large canvas of a representation of you on your wall?

