How Being In A Family Bleeds Into The Team Dynamic

We go all our lives spending dear moments with our family. We learn lessons of right and wrong, good and bad; we soak in the good qualities and learn to distance ourselves from the bad ones. If our family values of oneness and humility bleed into our work lives, the results could result in a very pleasant surprise.

What I am talking about here is the family dynamic of a team. When you want to keep your team together using the innate values of “family culture”, it can have a major impact on how your team perceives success and failure.

I have done a little bit of analysis on this and have compiled a set of benefits of building a family type environment at the office:

#1 Easier To Retain Employees

It is an easy-to-grasp concept that when you give someone a homely environment, they will stick around for longer. Family dynamic means a lot of inclusion and togetherness. And, who wouldn’t find that absolutely welcoming and highly appealing?

Not only does this increase morale it also helps retain employees as they continue to develop an attachment with the other members of the team. Also, it increases the engagement of employees and makes the job of management easier for the leader.

#2 Teamwork Comes Naturally

As an active member of my family, I have learned the cores of teamwork, as I am sure you have too. For example, when a family goes on a picnic, generally the father takes charge of preparing the car, the mother prepares lunch and packs the sunscreen, the children fill up and gather the water bottles. They divide the work to make it easier for the entire family.

This kind of teamwork is like pieces solving a puzzle. And you would notice that in a team run by family dynamics, it’s not the work ethic driving this teamwork but the genuine care and love involved between the team members.

#3 Speaking The Same Language

In this body of the workforce, family dynamic works as the connective tissue. It keeps people more connected than you would see in a normal team. This is why you would see that this team kind of speaks the same language.

This has many benefits when we talk about effective collaboration. Smooth communication and understanding form the foundation of a collaborative environment. And that’s how a family works.

Conclusion

Throughout my career, I’ve tried out various ways to inculcate the feeling of being a family to teamwork. But this sort of teamwork born from family dynamics is a definite game-changer. Although, to be noted that it has to come from the heart.

To bosses who practice empathy and communication with their employees, these things will come to you pretty easily. And the leaders who like to set boundaries and work with a more authoritative touch might have to put in a little extra effort.

So let empathy and communication lead the way to this team culture with a family touch. I hope you follow this as a tip for management so your employees can work on their dreams with the support of their team.