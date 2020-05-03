How Becoming a Caregiver Reshaped My Way of Living

It was Fall 2018 when my life changed for the better. My father, a loving and caring disabled veteran temporarily moved in with us. We wanted to give him the proper care he deserved. I knew this would be a tough adjustment for all of us but it was important to me that my father’s health and well-being were being acknowledged.

We were all pretty excited to have him with us and spend more time with him. I knew it would require a lot because my father took medication around the clock and I would become his nurse and administer the medicine. I always knew the reason he was on so much medication but I didn’t have my “aha” moment until I physically witnessed his day in and day out routine.

As a caregiver you really start to question things more than ever. Growing up, I remember my father being a bodybuilder, lifting weights, and eating extremely healthy. However, I started to realize that my father’s health and wellness lifestyle in the last two decades or so had faded. This has played a part in him being diagnosed with diabetes and high blood pressure.

This opened my eyes to a path I was following. I realized I was not focusing on eating nutrient-dense foods. My focus was solely on food that tastes good or food that I was used to. One day, after checking my father’s blood pressure, I decided to check my own and to my surprise it was considered high. This scared me but I had a pretty good understanding as to why it was high.

I started reading about plant-based living which is a diet primarily based on foods derived from plants, including vegetables, grains, nuts, seeds, legumes, and fruits with limited or no animal products. I decided to give it a try and found a 21-day plant-based guide with recipes. I was faithful to this plan for the entire 21 days.

I also decided to get back in the gym during this 21-day plan. I couldn’t believe how I was feeling. My energy level, attitude, and skin were amazing. After completing the challenge, I did not go back to my old ways. Now in 2020, I am still plant-based and very active in the gym. I now check my blood pressure periodically and it’s always in the normal range.

My dad’s lifestyle has also changed and he’s eating much healthier than before and I’m so proud of him and his strength. If you are witnessing a family member’s health deteriorate or feeling unhealthy yourself, find out where your health stands by first visiting your doctor and then do your research on how you can turn things around and become the best version of you.