How awesome beach sunsets inspire family time?

Setting up for sunset beach yoga

As parents scramble to find summer camp alternatives, we found that family time can combine some of our favorite activities. Inspired by friends who helped share backyard yoga, our family experimented with sunset beach yoga. Why sunset? Its cooler, less beach traffic, and the sunset calm the senses.

Warm up exercises before practice

What I found especially interesting was listening to my granddaughter mimic a yoga instructor. She sat down on her mat, lowered her voice and said, “Inhale – now exhale.”

Sunset yoga intro class

I sat in a chair enjoying the ocean breeze, beachcombers, and waves washing up on the sand. As I was meditating and watching the yoga lesson, it appeared to advance quickly. My seven-year-old granddaughter went from sitting poses to standing imitating a fairly good yoga tree pose.

Sunset beach yoga advance class

After substantial time on the sidelines, my granddaughter invited me over for instruction. I practiced a few poses but the sun had fully set and the temperature was dropping signaling beach time was nearing an end. The awesome sunset had done its job; its rays of the days last light settled and it was time to go home.

There are silver linings in the cloud of the Cov19 pandemic. The silver lining for us is that we find more creative ways of being together without distractions. Early during the shutdown we played board games, card games, and took short walks. Now that it is summer, we have found new ways of enjoying our family together. COV19 has brought us closer together as it has done for so many others around the world.