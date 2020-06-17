Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How awesome beach sunsets inspire family time?

Its cooler, less beach traffic, and the sunset calm the senses.

Setting up for sunset beach yoga

As parents scramble to find summer camp alternatives, we found that family time can combine some of our favorite activities. Inspired by friends who helped share backyard yoga, our family experimented with sunset beach yoga. Why sunset? Its cooler, less beach traffic, and the sunset calm the senses.

Warm up exercises before practice

What I found especially interesting was listening to my granddaughter mimic a yoga instructor. She sat down on her mat, lowered her voice and said, “Inhale – now exhale.”

Sunset yoga intro class

I sat in a chair enjoying the ocean breeze, beachcombers, and waves washing up on the sand. As I was meditating and watching the yoga lesson, it appeared to advance quickly. My seven-year-old granddaughter went from sitting poses to standing imitating a fairly good yoga tree pose.

Sunset beach yoga advance class

After substantial time on the sidelines, my granddaughter invited me over for instruction. I practiced a few poses but the sun had fully set and the temperature was dropping signaling beach time was nearing an end. The awesome sunset had done its job; its rays of the days last light settled and it was time to go home.

There are silver linings in the cloud of the Cov19 pandemic. The silver lining for us is that we find more creative ways of being together without distractions. Early during the shutdown we played board games, card games, and took short walks. Now that it is summer, we have found new ways of enjoying our family together. COV19 has brought us closer together as it has done for so many others around the world.

JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, and Ms.Nia Rock.

