How Augmented Reality Will Impact the Medical Field

Dr. Christian Hirsch discusses how augmented reality is changing the medical field.

By

Augmented Reality in the Medical Field

Augmented reality (AR) is becoming increasingly popular among companies in the medical industry. With AR, healthcare professionals are able to see how new medical tools and drugs work with the body.

What’s the Difference Between AR and VR?

The purpose of AR is to use virtual illustrations to improve real-world situations, and VR is the immersion into a simulated environment. AR is also thought to be easier to use than VR. While VR applications usually require headsets and specialized hardware, AR applications can be used on common mobile devices that include an iPad, laptop, or cell phone.

How AR Will Impact the Medical Field

Analysts have predicted that the AR market will increase by 23 percent from 2017 to 2023. Currently, AR is being used for surgical visualization and patient and doctor education. It’s also being used for disease simulation so that researchers and doctors can improve treatments.

New AR Products

AR content partners and brand teams are launching new products that give healthcare providers the opportunity to efficiently and effectively learn how a new device or medication is going to react with the body throughout the different stages of a disease.

Engaging Experiences

AR can create a more engaging experience for doctors than traditional 3D models. With AR, doctors are able to change objects to predict the effects of practice procedures and medications. Healthcare professionals can use AR to get a 360-degree view of a medical device or molecule. AR creates an immersive experience that can result in improved patient outcomes. AR also allows doctors to use illustrations to introduce new treatments to patients.

Research and Development

Clinical researchers are also able to reap the benefits of AR. With AR, clinical researchers have the ability to observe how medications interact with cells via a smartphone or laptop. For example, this technology lets researchers use an iPad to manipulate cell receptors to see what effects it has on cell signaling.

With AR becoming more user-friendly and affordable, many companies in the medical field and life sciences industry are considering using AR as a method to educate and communicate with healthcare providers and establish a solid brand.

Dr. Christian Hirsch, Colorectal Surgeon at NYU Langone Health

Dr. Christian Hirsch is a surgeon based in New York City. As part of NYU Langone Health, Dr. Hirsch specializes in colorectal surgery, minimally invasive surgery, abdomen surgery, gastrointestinal surgery, treating colon cancer, stomach cancer, and colorectal cancer. By practicing and mastering these methods and specializations, Dr. Hirsch hopes to provide high quality care and alleviate patient stress surrounding procedures and operations.

 

He also serves as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Surgery. His reputation in the medical field is renowned and widespread. He holds his Doctor of Medicine from St. George’s University School of Medicine. His clinical experience ranges from serving as a Categorical General Surgery Intern to a Chief Resident at St. Vincent’s Hospital and Medical Center General Surgery. In order to become a surgeon, intense schooling is required, and Dr. Hirsch demonstrated determination and skill as he completed his lessons and earned his certifications.

 

Dr. Christian Hirsch also served as an Advanced Laparoscopic and Rectal Surgeon at Washington University’s Institute for Minimally Invasive Surgery. Today, he works as a colon and rectal surgeon. He is one of only seven doctors to be affiliated with NYU Langone Hospitals. 

 

Dr. Hirsch has nearly three decades of experience in his field. He has built himself a reputation as someone who is willing to go above and beyond to help his patients. He’s far more concerned with helping them feel better than creating a legacy for himself. Dr. Christian Hirsch is known for being quick to offer a hand but slow to accept praise from others. The recognition for his skillful work is appreciated, but Dr. Hirsch values the opportunity to aid his patients more. He is especially known for his tendency to support individuals who are disenfranchised or disadvantaged in some way; his genuine love and compassion for his patients serves as a model for others in the medical field.

 

Dr. Christian Hirsch knows how frightening undergoing surgery can be. He’s always happy to help alleviate his patients’ fears. His goal is to provide them with a sense of hope, no matter their background or financial status. Because surgery can seem daunting, Dr. Hirsch hopes to help patients better cope with the stress of undergoing procedures and better deal with the recovery process.

 

Dr. Hirsch also understands the importance of efficient surgery and patient care. He knows that cutting edge technology can be harnessed to help make surgery a better experience. This is the reason beyond his interest and vast expertise in new healthcare technology. He is especially interested in artificial intelligence, new technology, and other advancements. Technological developments in the healthcare industry are often met with some reservations by patients and practitioners alike, but Dr. Hirsch fully recognizes the importance of adopting new technology and updating techniques for the benefit of the patient and overall practice.

 

In addition to his work with NYU Langone Hospitals, Dr. Hirsch is a board member of the American Board of Colon and Rectal Surgery in addition to the American Board of Surgery. 

 

To learn more about Dr. Christian Hirsch, visit his website at DrChristianHirsch.com.

