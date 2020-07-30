Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How Augmented Reality Can Change in 2020: Mental Health

In the past few articles, we've looked into the implementation of augmented reality into the medical field and the justice community. Augmented reality (AR) refers to technology that turns the environment around you into a digital interface by putting virtual objects in real-world time.

In the past few articles, we’ve looked into the implementation of augmented reality into the medical field and the justice community. Augmented reality (AR) refers to technology that turns the environment around you into a digital interface by putting virtual objects in real-world time.

Applying augmented reality to mental health, clinical psychology, and health psychology is not an entirely new concept. However, the synthesis of virtual reality into the mental health field has become more mainstream over the past decade. The nature of AR has a plethora of potential when it comes to cases like eating disorders, phobias, chronic pain, depression, anxiety, and other mental disorders. 

There is a long list of reasons why augmented reality is and can continue to be useful for the future. To further flesh out the usage of technology, we can turn to some of the primary uses. 

Embodied Technology

Augmented reality can let people experience things they’ve never done or seem themselves outside of their own perception. For example, we have the popularity of virtual reality used for gaming or expos. This particular usage of AR is advantageous because it changes the bonds of one’s normal existence. Being beyond the limits of one’s body can help professionals to study the emotions, cognition, and action of an individual in a new environment. 

Imaginal Technology

With the assistance of AR, professionals can simulate triggers or situations in the safety of a controlled environment. Usually, the effects of a technique called immersion therapy are achieved through visualization or guided thought within a session. To actually create the elements while therapist have control and can create a safe environment can make treatments more efficient as well as easier to observe. 

Cybertherapy

Cybertherapy refers to a branch of psychology that primarily focuses on the utilization of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) to help with a clinical change. The branch uses technology like virtual reality or augmented reality to complement traditional therapy like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) or Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT). 

More and more cybertherapy and the use of AR in the mental health field is being utilized and accepted within the medical field. As augmented reality continues to evolve, so will the fields of medicine it unequivocally impacts. 

    Bill Issler, Founder of Industry Lift at Industry Lift

    Bill Issler is a business owner and founder based in Williamsburg, VA. Forty years ago, Bill Issler began working for his uncles in the steel drafting engineering field after graduating from California State University in Fullerton.

    After nearly 20 years of working for his uncle's company, he left to pursue a career with a large engineering software company. Eventually, Bill Issler bought out an already-established software company and renamed it to Structural Software Consulting. This company focused mainly on providing information and software programs to steel fabricating companies. In 2010, Bill decided to ease back from the company and sold it after many successful years. He now devotes most of his time to developing his new venture, Industry Lift.

    Industry Lift is an organization that uses virtual and augmented reality to help get young people interested in pursuing a career in the skilled trades. It allows those interested to 'test' out certain jobs using AR to help decide which is the best match for their skills and interests. Bill Issler is aware that trade jobs will continue to go unfilled in near future years as more students are choosing not to pursue a career in skilled trade. He hopes to help alleviate this issue with Industry Lift.

    Bill Issler is also the founder of the the organization VLB, Visually Linked Bible. The structure is similar to that of Industry Lift. It’s an organization helping to get young people interested in the Bible through the use of VR. It will also have the same connection aspect as Industry Lift to help users find jobs and opportunities in the area.

     

    To learn more about Bill Issler, visit his website at BillIssler.com

