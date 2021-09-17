How At-Home Baking Help Alleviate Stress.

Baking at home is a pleasant and therapeutic activity for many people, whether they are stressed or just looking to relax after a long day at work. Many find the process of measuring out ingredients, mixing them together according to a recipe, and then cooking them into something delicious very soothing, says Georges Chahwan. Baking can also be meditative as it forces concentration on each movement that you make in order to follow a recipe correctly so as not to mess up the entire process.

For others, baking is a fun activity with friends and family where everyone has a chance to get creative and put their own spin on things while being able to share an end product together. Whether it is bread, muffins, scones, biscuits, or any other recipe, sharing that moment is all that counts.

There is something mystical about baking, as well. The smell of fresh baked goods has the power to take you back in time and make you feel like a little kid again. It is an immediate, nostalgic response that many people cannot explain, but we all know what we mean by it, adds Georges Chahwan. The smell of something sweet and delicious makes our mouths water and gives us a feeling of pure bliss. Letting yourself enjoy this type of experience at home is therapeutic and indulging at the same time. So, what are you baking this weekend?