How assistants can help busy CEOs with employee engagement

It is often said that the key to creating a successful business is engaged employees. But, why? Because your team members are the people that are making new sales, caring for your customers, and helping your company grow. So, if your team members aren’t motivated or care about their jobs, it’s safe to say your customers and clients will begin to notice.

So the question is, are your team members motivated? As a busy executive, you may not know the answer to that question. In fact, employee engagement probably ranks below a lot of tasks on your to-do list. And while that is understandable, it’s time to make employee engagement a priority, and your executive assistant can help. In this post, we are discussing how assistants can help with employee engagement.

What Is Employee Engagement and Why Does It Matter?

What is employee engagement anyway? There is a common misconception that employee engagement is the same as employee satisfaction, but they are not one and the same. In fact, employee engagement is about the emotional commitment your team members have to your company, its mission, and its goals.

You might be asking yourself why an emotional commitment to your company is important for business success. Well, according to a survey by On The Clock, “organizations with high employee engagement outperform those with low employee engagement by 202%.” If those numbers didn’t speak for themselves, companies with engaged employees also have:

Higher employee retention

Increased quality and productivity

Sales and revenue increases

Increased customer satisfaction

How Executive Assistants Can Help With Employee Engagement

After reading the benefits of employee engagement, you might want to get started right away but aren’t sure how to fit it into your schedule. The good news is, your executive assistant can help. Here are four ways your assistant can help you with employee engagement:

Manage an Engagement Survey

It’s difficult to improve employee engagement in your company if you don’t understand your employees. But, unless you’ve recently had a lot of schedule cancelations, you probably don’t have time to meet with every single team member. Luckily, listening to your employees becomes easy when you use an employee engagement survey.

Instead of adding this task to your to-do list, have your assistant take control. With tools like SurveyMonkey and Culture Amp, your assistant should be able to create, deploy, and organize your company’s employee engagement survey.

Unfortunately, not all employees will be eager to give you this valuable feedback. So, it’s a good idea to have your assistant send out regular reminders and, if possible, create a company-wide incentive for survey completion. Providing your team with a free lunch or something similar will be well worth the information you will receive.

Analyze and Share Key Survey Findings

Whether your team is large or small, it is going to take a while to figure out how to improve employee engagement. As the surveys come in, have your executive assistant review the information and make a list of key findings and similarities across the group.

Once your assistant has the key takeaways from the survey, have them schedule a meeting to review them with you. The results won’t always be easy to hear, so having your assistant’s support will make it a little easier for you both. But, the good news is, once you know the problem areas, you can take action!

Company-Wide Communication

Have you seen a look of shock on your employee’s faces when you get on the elevator with them, or have you heard them whispering about receiving an email from you? Things like this usually happen when you aren’t communicating with your team enough.

When leaders regularly communicate with their team members, it makes them feel more connected to the company. But increasing communication doesn’t always mean more meetings. Here are a few ways your assistant can help you improve communication:

Sending a weekly email that gives updates, praise, reminders, and even personal recommendations like a new podcast or book

Scheduling a quarterly town hall meeting. Your assistant can help you plan, announce, and encourage everyone to attend

Sharing problems they have overheard other employees talk about so that you can determine if you should address them

Creating a dedicated space on your schedule for meetings with your team

Improve Company Culture and Morale

All work and no play leads employees down a path of burnout. While all businesses need to put work at the forefront, they should also leave a little room for fun. After all, happy employees usually work harder and more productive.

Creating an enjoyable environment and good company culture doesn’t have to be difficult. Have your assistant use their research skills to find information on improving company culture, but a few ideas they can work on now include:

Creating a team birthday calendar so everyone can celebrate

Sharing team wins with you so that you can give praise

Research employee development opportunities

Planning a fun team event

Researching and planning community service projects

Employee engagement is key to retention and business success, but it doesn’t have to take over your time completely. Delegating employee engagement tasks to your executive assistant is a great way to connect them to the team and give you time to focus on the changes you need to make to propel your business into the future.