How Artist Kenneth Bernard is Breaking Boundaries in the Music Industry

Artist Kenneth Bernard, also known as 1080p and TheLxveMovie1080p, begins to make his mark in the music and fashion industry. Hailing from Long Branch, New Jersey to all over New York, 1080p is a rapper and entrepreneur who has made a name for himself and his eccentric style of music.

Through his music, that can be best described as explicitly gritty with ambitious and punctual lyrics, 1080p has created a style and sound like no other. Whether it is his fans passionately reciting his lyrics in the comments on his YouTube videos and social media posts or the love and respect he gets by various other artists, 1080p has successfully built a solid name and brand for himself.

As proven to be, 1080p has not been afraid to drop massive hits and upbeat club bangers. In addition to his organic sound, key highlights include performances on the “Troy Ave Major Without a Deal Tour,” a solo appearance at Webster Hall and the headliner for several events at many New Jersey and New York night clubs.

Today, 1080p just dropped his latest project “1Of1” which is available on all platforms. Music videos for “Hate” and “Money and Power” are both visuals out for the project and he’s just recently released more visuals to the title track “1Of1” and “OJ.”

All in all, 1080p is breaking boundaries in the music space by not only being a successful and versatile artist, but also an entrepreneur who understands the importance of building a brand around his name. 1080p is definitely one of those emerging artists to be out on the lookout for.