Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How Artist Kenneth Bernard is Breaking Boundaries in the Music Industry

Artist Kenneth Bernard, also known as 1080p and TheLxveMovie1080p, begins to make his mark in the music and fashion industry. Hailing from Long Branch, New Jersey to all over New York, 1080p is a rapper and entrepreneur who has made a name for himself and his eccentric style of music. Through his music, that can […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Artist Kenneth Bernard, also known as 1080p and TheLxveMovie1080p, begins to make his mark in the music and fashion industry. Hailing from Long Branch, New Jersey to all over New York, 1080p is a rapper and entrepreneur who has made a name for himself and his eccentric style of music.

Through his music, that can be best described as explicitly gritty with ambitious and punctual lyrics, 1080p has created a style and sound like no other. Whether it is his fans passionately reciting his lyrics in the comments on his YouTube videos and social media posts or the love and respect he gets by various other artists, 1080p has successfully built a solid name and brand for himself.

As proven to be, 1080p has not been afraid to drop massive hits and upbeat club bangers. In addition to his organic sound, key highlights include performances on the “Troy Ave Major Without a Deal Tour,” a solo appearance at Webster Hall and the headliner for several events at many New Jersey and New York night clubs.

Today, 1080p just dropped his latest project “1Of1” which is available on all platforms. Music videos for “Hate” and “Money and Power” are both visuals out for the project and he’s just recently released more visuals to the title track “1Of1” and “OJ.”

All in all, 1080p is breaking boundaries in the music space by not only being a successful and versatile artist, but also an entrepreneur who understands the importance of building a brand around his name. 1080p is definitely one of those emerging artists to be out on the lookout for.

Avery Bishop, Senior Editor at DARK Magazine

Avery Bishop is Senior Editor at Los Angeles/San Diego based feature platform DARK Magazine. Avery has interviewed high-profile verified celebrities including artists Joey Djia, Morgan "Juice" Ellison, Nevrmind, B Karma, Jordan Royale, & The Fault in Our Stars actress Emily Peachey.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

How Artist Andybemackin Sparks Growth Through Versatility

by Avery Bishop
Community//

Billboard 100 Recording Artist ‘Vin Bogart’ Creates Genreless Spiritual Anthems

by Chris Green
Community//

Musician Rioma: “My music allows me to connect with millions of fans across the globe”

by Dave Devloper

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.