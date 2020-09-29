Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How Artist Andybemackin Sparks Growth Through Versatility

Artist Andybemackin remembers a time when he used to record music in his dorm at Valdosta State University under a comforter. For Andy, making music has always been just another form of expression for himself. Whether it was playing piano or producing beats, Andy knew at a very young age that music was going to […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Artist Andybemackin remembers a time when he used to record music in his dorm at Valdosta State University under a comforter. For Andy, making music has always been just another form of expression for himself. Whether it was playing piano or producing beats, Andy knew at a very young age that music was going to be his passion and indefinite career.

Nowadays, the internet could be a very intimating place to get someone’s first-hand take on your music. For Andy, understanding that you may not be as good as you think you are is one of the most crucial aspects in growing your sound. He recalls a point in his music career when he thought everything he was putting out was really good and now when he listens back to those tracks, he considers those songs bad.

For an artist like Andy, he believes that working on his craft is the only way he can truly get better every single day. He often describes making music as a competition with oneself. When it comes to Andy’s music, he aims to create sonically amazing sounding songs. Inspiring self love, self confidence, and a solid work ethic are common themes in Andy’s music.

His latest album entitled “Rare” has generated a ton of interest and has accumulated a whole new fan base for Andy. With tracks like “Simple” & “Hopeful” it is very apparent that Andy has grown tremendously since his last body of work.

By using catchy beats and sing along lyrics, Andybemackin is slowly becoming a household name for many young fans. It is clear that through every project Andy releases, he truly understands what he needs to do to take his music to the next level.

There are not too many emerging artists who are consciously adept when it comes to adjusting their sound or style and Andybemackin has proved to be one of the most versatile freshman artists in the music industry today.

Avery Bishop, Senior Editor at DARK Magazine

Avery Bishop is Senior Editor at Los Angeles/San Diego based feature platform DARK Magazine. Avery has interviewed high-profile verified celebrities including artists Joey Djia, Morgan "Juice" Ellison, Nevrmind, B Karma, Jordan Royale, & The Fault in Our Stars actress Emily Peachey.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Rising Music Star MkX: “Why we should start a movement to indeed talk to strangers”

by Yitzi Weiner
Community//

Award-Winning Singer PJ Vegas Discusses the Balance Between Music and Mental Health

by Skylar Terrana
Community//

How Jamskillet Overcame The Negativity and Stress He Faced Pursuing a Career in Music

by Tyce Escalante

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.