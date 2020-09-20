How Artificial Intelligence is Shaping the Health Industry -Amid COVID Crisis

As the world is fighting against COVID-19, every form of technological innovation and resource is getting equipped to fight this pandemic bringing us one step closer to overcoming it.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning are adopted globally in many industries. It is playing a significant role in our daily life in the form of smartphones, wearable devices, social media platforms, and search engines.

In the present scenario, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are playing a key role in addressing the COVID-19 crisis. Machine learning technology empowers computers to imitate human intelligence and consume large volumes of data to identify patterns and insights quickly.

By combining technology and intelligence, AI is not only improving patient experience but also making vast savings in the health industry. I believe with AI-enabled tools in healthcare, possibilities are endless. Experts claim that AI can even prevent the spread of severe infections by detecting the pathogen in the environment well before its outbreak. We can hope that these technologies can create a safe and healthy world for us in the coming days.

Impact of AI on Healthcare

AI and digital health carry many benefits, such as preventing disease, reducing healthcare costs, medications tailored to meet your requirements, and managing chronic conditions.

With the present growing health crisis, digital health and telemedicine are gaining the spotlight for COVID care. Telehealth is emerging as a savior to prevent the spread of infection for front line workers and patients.

Due to the risk of infection, patients are finding telehealth as a safe and necessary tool. The global spreading of COVID infection has changed patients’ behavior. Now, the hospitals are considered as infection zones. Patients are not willing to visit hospitals and are actively looking for digital support.

Patient-Centered Approach Through Telemedicine

To adapt to this new norm, doctors are favoring telemedicine and digital engagement for primary care. In the time of social distancing, our health industry is rapidly shifting to digitalization.

AI is changing the shape of healthcare by giving each individual a personalized approach. It has the potential to guide every individual to make better health choices. The smartphone apps with access to Electronic Health Records (EHR), AI is making it easy to provide high-quality personal care. By encouraging people to adopt a healthy lifestyle, AI is creating new health trends.

With lifestyle changes, it is possible to reverse many chronic conditions, but I feel adhering to these strict guidelines is difficult. This is where AI plays a significant role by giving each individual prompt steps to follow for personal healthcare. Certain software gathers all the patient data and creates a perfect matrix for a patient with the right guidelines to control specific health conditions. Another fascinating AI developed by UK researchers can predict a heart attack. In the near future, AI will have an integral role in identifying health ailments and developing treatment plans.

Virtual care

Virtual care is the most promising area of health care that provides a personalized approach with the needed education and support. Virtual care eliminates the need for traveling, thus reaching the remote areas that are struggling for better health care. Virtual care can effectively help in behavior modification of patients, motivating them to adapt to a healthy lifestyle. Virtual care brings high patient satisfaction in patients with chronic illness.

If you are staying in some remote location where quality care is not available, then Virtual medical care makes it possible for you to access the needed care. AI chatbots and assistants are open to the patient 24/7 providing personalized care, answering all the questions, and assist with appointments with a healthcare provider. These technologies are bringing high patient satisfaction and better treatment outcome. Virtual care is a way of giving each patient a personal health care provider.

AI in Healthcare: Path Ahead

With this global lockdown scenario, in the coming months, public places will have restricted access. The need for digital fitness and self-care strategies are rising. From primary care to chronic diseases, patients will look for accessible digital healthcare solutions. With these advances, AI will soon be adopted in daily clinical practice. AI revolution is becoming the future of the health industry. Medical and financial goals that can be achieved with Artificial Intelligence are quite promising. In the future, with more advancement, AI might get equipped to carry out a few tasks without human monitoring or input.

Soon, AI will support the clinician with the right diagnosis, treatment plans, and identify the associated complications and risks. It will play a leading role in expanding clinical resources and ensuring better patient outcomes.

To conclude, the adoption of AI in healthcare as a reflection of exponential COVID 19 transmission has a far-reaching impact and is here to stay.