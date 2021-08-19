How Art Helped Me Find Wonder In My Life

My life is driven by passion; a passion for people to see beauty in nature through my art. I’m

at my happiest when I’m in the middle of a field. The sun is warm and all I can hear are the

sounds of nature. My camera is ready to capture the sun filtering through the trees in a

photograph I already know people around the world will love.

But my life wasn’t always like this. For years I worked in the corporate world, giving

speeches on my speciality of technology and education. I was even nominated for Business

Woman Of The Year. But was I happy? Was I at peace with myself?

I was successful, definitely, but I was constantly stressed – and to be honest, a little bored. I hated the politics

of the corporate world. I disliked the corporate uniform of a navy blue suit. Whenever I could

escape I would find myself photographing nature, sometimes for hours.

I was on this treadmill of work to live instead of live to work when I met my husband, an artist

and a musician. It was then that my life dramatically changed. David gave me the courage

and inspiration to do art full-time, to leave the corporate world and find wonder in my life by

doing something that not only I loved, but something which gave me peace and brought

harmony into my life and those of others.

I remember Richard Branson once saying in one of his books that doing good was good for

business – and that was really a light bulb moment for me. Since then, everything I do is for

good – whether it’s helping other artists have the courage to create full time – or helping

people in the community, or even by helping people recognise the immense beauty in nature

through my photographs, which I now sell all over the world.

So everything I do now I do for good. As well as my photography, I hold a podcast, which is

a resource for artists to learn from other artists how they achieved full-time careers, and run

events for artists out of the Adelaide Business Hub in Port Adelaide.

Helping others achieve their dream is my passion and my reason for being. Many have left jobs they felt were truly

dreadful to do wondrous things as artists. They are musicians, painters, photographers – one

was even an arts co-ordinator at a local council. I love it when an artist works out how to use their creativity as a business.

Artists producing art is what humanity needs more than ever. The photo I took of Kangaroo Island after the fires ignited a lot of emotion in people; they felt connected even though they had never been there.

That gave me a true moment of wonder, the wonder of connecting with people through my art. I know, as I continue my artistic journey, I will feel many more moments of wonder.