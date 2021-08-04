Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

How Art Has the Power to Change the World

From the transformative power of seeing the world through a different perspective to bringing movements and causes to life before a person’s eyes, art is uniquely positioned to change the world. Whether you live in a remote part of the world or a bustling city, there’s always art, the potential to create, and a way […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

From the transformative power of seeing the world through a different perspective to bringing movements and causes to life before a person’s eyes, art is uniquely positioned to change the world. Whether you live in a remote part of the world or a bustling city, there’s always art, the potential to create, and a way to experience art even if you made it yourself. 

Art is more than just creating something to look at. It has real power to make positive change and impact people’s lives in meaningful ways. Below are just a sampling of ways art can change the world and the lives of those experiencing it. 

Art is Available to Everyone

Art can be created from nothing, any time, anywhere. One of the best aspects of viewing and creating art is that everyone can do it. You might not be a master artist, but it’s about expressing yourself or viewing pieces of art that mean something to you. In the connected world we live in, viewing masterpieces is a click away. Art is a great equalizer in that anyone can create it and anyone can view it. 

Art Empowers Its Creators and Viewers

From local issues to global movements, art is uniquely positioned to bring awareness and a sense of community to its viewers. Very few positive things can unite a planet to action and make millions of people feel seen and empowered or moved to action like art can inspire people to do. A great piece of art can connect you with emotions, your senses, and make the world or an issue felt. When you take something to heart, you’re more motivated to take action as a result. 

Art Creates Connections

If you’ve ever looked at a piece of art and felt any emotion at all, you’ve created a connection with the work. As a result, you’ve also created a connection with those around you experiencing the same things and with the creator of the object you’re viewing. Whether it’s music, a painting, or a play, art helps people create an understanding not only mentally but emotionally and physically as well. Knowing there’s people around the world experiencing the same feelings and reactions forges a connection instantly. 

Art Immerses Viewers in the Experience

Art usually has a purpose. Sometimes that purpose is as simple as making people smile. Other times, it’s about shedding light on an important cause and rallying people to act. Movements such as Black Lives Matter and multiple climate change organizations use art to gain awareness and to get more people involved and informed about how these causes impact everyone. Many people forget they live in a world where everything is connected even if they’re 3,000 miles apart. Art creates an avenue where people can immerse themselves in an experience and learn how they play a larger role in their own lives.

    Angelina Duran

    As a passionate individual, Angelina Duran of Denver, CO, does her best to help students thrive and succeed within their educational careers. For eighteen years, she has built her educational career from a school psychologist and educational diagnostician to a specialist and director in special education administration. Additionally, she was the principal for a Title I school and used her Restorative Practices to shift the school’s culture from a School of Promise to a School of Excellence. 

     

    Outside of her work, Angelina Duran is a loving mother of two young boys. She loves taking her boys exploring Colorado and showing them the world they live in.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Metropolitan Museum of Art
    Community//

    5 Powerful Ways Art Can Impact Your Personal Growth

    by Katherine Balle
    Community//

    Dr. Kent Davis-Packard of ‘Women Forward International’: “You don’t have to worry or be anxious”

    by Ben Ari
    Community//

    Art Changes the Atmosphere of a Room

    by Bernadette Meyers
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.