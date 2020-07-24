Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How Art Can Reduce Burnout – Jason Gervasio, Fall River

Burnout has become a significant problem in American society. The World Health Organization has officially recognized burnout syndrome as an “occupational phenomenon.” Twenty-three percent of American workers report feeling burnt out most of the time, while 44 percent report feeling burnt out sometimes. 

Burnout is a complicated problem caused by a combination of chronic stress, workplace expectations, and a lack of coping skills. Some experts have suggested that one of the solutions to this massive problem could be as simple as making art!

Why Art Can Help With Burnout

Burnout is a result of chronic, unrelieved stress. To reduce the chances of burning out, people need to be equipped with the tools to reduce stress in their lives. One of the most simple and effective ways to reduce stress is to make art. Art has many healing benefits and has been shown to help people with depression, anxiety, and even cancer. 

You may be thinking, “But I’m not an artist!” Fortunately, the positive effects of creating art are not lost on those who lack artistic ability. It’s the process of creating art that provides the benefit, not the final product. So, it doesn’t matter how good you think you are, or if you consider yourself artistic or not, you can take advantage of the stress-relieving benefits of creating art.

You might consider working with a licensed art therapist, but you can also get many of the same benefits at home by creating art on your own. Just as your artistic ability doesn’t matter, the medium that you choose is not important. You can paint, draw, or even create art on a device like an iPad. 

The benefits of art extend beyond creating it. Experts also believe that incorporating art into the workplace can have many positive effects on employees. Having works of art visible can make workplaces more visibly appealing, encourage creativity, relieve stress, and improve overall well-being. Art can help to build stronger relationships between team members. If you combine all of these positive elements, it is clear that art can play a significant role in reducing burnout.

Jason Gervasio, Fall River, Sales Consultant at Viti Volvo

Jason Gervasio, of Fall River, is an experienced professional who has worked in various industries throughout his career. Jason is currently a sales consultant who has trained in sales through Volvo. Jason Gervasion began his career working in sales but did spend some time working in construction at various organizations. Learn more about Jason by visiting his website and following him on Twitter!

