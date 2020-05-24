How are you spending your time during the Covid-19 lockdown?

Hi, I am Prakhar Porwal. I am an Entrepreneur, Founder of Eunoia, and ‘App n Tap’. I strongly believe that – “When you find yourself cocooned in isolation and cannot find your way out of the darkness, remember that this is similar to the place where caterpillars go to grow their wings.”

This is how I’m spending my time:

– Learning & brushing up my skills in Content Marketing, Entrepreneurship, and business growth.

– Portfolio health of my startups I invested in— how to get tailwinds to blossom, how to just focus on cash management to increase runway, and how to support your team in every way possible.

– Warning to myself: I am not on any vacation(at least not yet).

– Future of work tools: I’ve been a big proponent for remote work since forever. I guess this time is making most people realize that time spent in offices and meetings can be unproductive.

– Online Research (loving it!) – will probably never pay for any online business magazine subscription now.

– Reading Unlimited – I read a lot (40,000 words/day appx.) – Morning Meditation 10 mins/day.

– Donating resources & time.

– Checking up on loved ones.

If you are self-employed and an Entrepreneur, now is the time to (re)point your services towards what mankind needs/values now and anticipate what they are likely to value post-pandemic.