How Are You Really Coping?

How do you know if you really aren’t coping?



As you are reading this article I trust you are all safe and well.

I woke up this morning at 5 am, thinking it was 6 am inspired to write this article.

Not being sure of what I was going to write I knew it would flow effortlessly.



I trust you will find something in the article that is helpful for yourself

or a friend.

It’s important to check in with yourself and ask yourself honestly



“How am I really Coping?”

The pandemic has affected us all in different ways.

Many of us welcomed the slow pace, the quality time with family, catching up with friends on video conferencing, chatting on the phone, catching up on TV shows, the latest on what is happening globally with the pandemic, reading a book, exercising, the list is endless.

For some work has slowed down or shut down.



As for myself, work slowed down. The social distancing not allowing for the face to face coaching. The video was not a comfortable option for some people.



Some people felt this will not last as long as it has, and life will get back to normal, whatever normal is.

Now, I am finding more people are reaching out to seek support and guidance.

We all tried to cope and deal with the situation and overcome any challenges the best we can.

We deal with the frustration, the changes, the emotional rollercoaster and think we are doing well.



Some questions to ask yourself and those close to you

*Are you suppressing your emotions, in order to cope?

*How are you managing your time?

*How are the changes you have made affecting you and your family?

*Are you pretending to cope in order to not worry those close to you?

*Ask a close family member or friend if they have noticed anything different about you, your behaviour, new unhealthy habits.



Some Unhealthy Coping Skills

*Lack of sleep

*Lack of CommunicationAvoiding communication and connecting with othersDefensivePassive-aggressive behaviour

*Over-eatingUnder-eating

*Overthinking, mostly negative thinking

*Lack of HygieneOversleeping

*Negative Body language crossed and closed off arms and legs, rolling eyes, not listening but jumping in waiting to talk.



It may be time to learn new Coping Strategies











Some Of The Benefits of Coping Strategies

*Helps Manganage your emotions

*Helps manage stress

*Improves Behaviour

*Helps Manage your time

*Builds ConfidenceAble to work through challenges

*Maintain Healthy Relationships



We all have different coping skills, what works for one person may not work for another.



After reading this article, I trust you will take the time to check in with yourself and others to help each other and if needed create new coping skills.

If you need support, guidance, help or someone to talk to please feel free to reach out.



Please feel free to share the article.



Enjoy your day and every day.

Live each day as it’s your last.



With Gratitude

Christine





www.ultimateminds.com.au

Email: [email protected]

Mb: 0421944962



