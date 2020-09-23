Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How Are You Really Coping?

How do you know if you really aren’t coping?

As you are reading this article I trust you are all safe and well.
I woke up this morning at 5 am, thinking it was 6 am inspired to write this article.
Not being sure of what I was going to write I knew it would flow effortlessly.

I trust you will find something in the article that is helpful for yourself
or a friend.
It’s important to check in with yourself and ask yourself honestly

“How am I really Coping?”
The pandemic has affected us all in different ways.
Many of us welcomed the slow pace, the quality time with family, catching up with friends on video conferencing, chatting on the phone, catching up on TV shows, the latest on what is happening globally with the pandemic, reading a book, exercising, the list is endless.
For some work has slowed down or shut down.

As for myself, work slowed down. The social distancing not allowing for the face to face coaching. The video was not a comfortable option for some people.

Some people felt this will not last as long as it has, and life will get back to normal, whatever normal is.
Now, I am finding more people are reaching out to seek support and guidance.
We all tried to cope and deal with the situation and overcome any challenges the best we can.
We deal with the frustration, the changes, the emotional rollercoaster and think we are doing well.

Some questions to ask yourself and those close to you
*Are you suppressing your emotions, in order to cope?
*How are you managing your time?
*How are the changes you have made affecting you and your family?
*Are you pretending to cope in order to not worry those close to you?
*Ask a close family member or friend if they have noticed anything different about you, your behaviour, new unhealthy habits.

Some Unhealthy Coping Skills
*Lack of sleep
*Lack of CommunicationAvoiding communication and connecting with othersDefensivePassive-aggressive behaviour
*Over-eatingUnder-eating
*Overthinking, mostly negative thinking
*Lack of HygieneOversleeping
*Negative Body language crossed and closed off arms and legs, rolling eyes, not listening but jumping in waiting to talk.

It may be time to learn new Coping Strategies





Some Of The Benefits of Coping Strategies
*Helps Manganage your emotions
*Helps manage stress
*Improves Behaviour
*Helps Manage your time
*Builds ConfidenceAble to work through challenges
*Maintain Healthy Relationships

We all have different coping skills, what works for one person may not work for another.

After reading this article, I trust you will take the time to check in with yourself and others to help each other and if needed create new coping skills.
If you need support, guidance, help or someone to talk to please feel free to reach out.

Please feel free to share the article.

Enjoy your day and every day.
Live each day as it’s your last.

With Gratitude
Christine


www.ultimateminds.com.au
Email: [email protected]
Mb: 0421944962

    Christine Lee, Mindset, Holistic Coach and Mentor at Ultimate Minds

    I am the owner of Ultimate Minds, Mindset and Holistic Coach
    My interest in working with people began early in life.

    When I was a little girl, I had a close bond with my grandmother, who was not well.

    All I wanted to do was to take her pain away.
    As a child, if I was told something was not possible, I was determined to seek for possibilities.
    I knew from a young age that if I wanted to have a fulfilled life and be true to myself I needed to step out and create my own path.

    I knew I needed to be clear on what I wanted.
    Believe in myself and trust that whatever path I followed it will not only make
    a difference in my life but in other peoples lives.

    I have a strong belief that there is always a choice, a solution and an answer to any problems and challenging life experience we encounter.
    There is a gift, a lesson in every experience, being still and listening to the messages we often ignore maybe the answers to lead us to the path we are meant to follow.

    Allowing our heart and mind to unite and discover what has true meaning for us.
    What is it that we love to do?  Why is it that we are holding back? 

    The passion and genuine care to help people "Discover their Full Potential” is rewarding and fulfilling beyond what words can express.

    Diploma in Life Coaching
    NLP Practitioner
    Matrix and Timeline Therapist
    Diploma in Business and Marketing

     

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

