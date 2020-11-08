HOW ARE YOU FEELING?

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
there is a odd feeling in my heart today.

on one hand, i have to say, i am happy

relieved that the constant barrage on our system has quieted

hopeful that together we can find ourselves and our nation again

thankful to a system of democracy that is bigger than one person

proud once again to be an american

i watched as people in our country were dancing in the streets

as if some big weight was off their shoulders

AND . . .on the other hand i feel so much

the pain and anguish of the other 1/2 of our nation

i feel their anguish for a political leader who they feel

was treated by the elite the same way they themselves have felt treated looked down upon and belittled considered to less than,

marginalised and stupid for what they believe

i feel the sadness, disbelief and anger of those

who do not welcome this transition

those who feel the leader they loved, really loved

the one who spoke for them and fought for them lost an election of over 150 million people by tens of thousands of votes in key battle states

i feel it all in my body; in my digestive system;

as if this news is hard for everyone to digest . . .and yet, i feel too

the shattering of a glass ceiling and i am proud to have lived to see

a 78 year old man with a disability and a black WOMAN,

that’s right a BLACK woman in the two highest offices of our nation.

and i am sad because i heard the republicans say we will not let the news media decide who wins this election, but i want to say to them,we will not let the courts decide this election either.

we the people came out in record numbers to decide the direction of our country. we do not want to be run by socialists, nor do we want to be run by dictators and that i why i call out to each and everyone one of us to come together.

if i were running the country now, i woud bring democrats and republicans together in a room and just listen to them, really listen to what they are trying to say. .when i go beneath all of the rhetoric i can’t help but feel that everyone of us just wants to be

loved and accepted

listened to and heard

and acknowledged and validated

and not only can we do this for each other,we do not have time anymore to not do it. we do not have time to only think about ourselves. we must find a way to come together and listen to each other and help each other find solutions that will bring us together. this is our country.

politicians can not take it from us

media can not take it from us

courts can not take it from us

we were given the assignment to find a way to co-exist together with the people of our country and the people of the world. we cannot fall short of the task we have been given.

that is why today, i have this funny look on my facei feel so much.

    Daniel Levin, Visionary. Author. Magician. Mentor. Speaker.

    Daniel Levin walked away from an opportunity to run a billion dollar business, to hitchhike around the world to find happiness and inner peace.

     

    His life has been a combination of incredible victories and massive defeats.

    He left the seminary one day before being ordained a Rabbi, and lived as a monk in a monastery for 10 years.  He has meditated every day for over 45 years. He has run a restaurant, a publishing house, a market, a meditation retreat, has owned and run a clothing company, a branding company and a coaching business.

     

    He was the Director of Business Development at Hay House and led it’s growth from $3,000,000 to $100,000,000 in revenue over a 10 year time span.  He started DbL, by branding “the most anticipated hotel opening of the year 2013” according to USA Today, The Andaz Maui @ Wailea Resort and Spa.

    The book he wrote for them, The Ohana of Red Earth created a corporate culture of family not staff.

     

    Levin is a rare blend of mystic and business guy. He is a storyteller and the beautiful story he weaves in his book, The Mosaic touches the hearts of people and soothes their souls. It is a story about loss and discovery, about seeing the things we can’t see, about knowing the value of every living thing, and about connection.

     

    He is married to his soul mate who teaches him what it means to love and be loved. He is the father of a beautiful special needs daughter

    who teaches him that he is able to do far more than he ever thought possible;

    the step father of a handsome and fun loving teenage boy who helps him remember how powerful fear is; and a brilliant and beautiful teenage daughter who reminds him how important it is to live inside out; and #hashtag, their adorable and loving golden retriever who reminds him that life is all about play.

     

    They live by the ocean feeling very blessed, loving others and helping people get what they want.

     

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

