How Are We Using Our Inherent Motivation Ability?

We spend our life motivating people and pushing them to surpass themselves to achieve great things. As we get older and mature, we realize that it is also very important for us to motivate ourselves, says Georges Chahwan. We can push others and motivate them but in the end, we need to do it ourselves too. If you want something bad enough, you will make sure to work towards it. This motivating ability is inherent in all of us however many choose not or are unable to use this power they possess on a daily basis.

It’s up to each individual whether he decides to become motivated and keep on achieving small goals on his way towards something bigger or just wallow in self-pity and remain stuck in place while everyone else moves forward. Sometimes we need a little help from our friends and loved ones. Sometimes even posting weekly goals on a whiteboard and having a friend keep us accountable can make a big difference. The process of checking in with that friend should help motivate the individual to get things done.

This is not always the solution, however. The individual should also realize that he needs to motivate himself on a daily basis by setting goals for himself and doing his best to achieve them while pushing his own boundaries to see what he can do each day, adds Georges Chahwan. Motivation will vary from person to person, but it’s important that you are able to get yourself up in the morning and do something towards your goals because nobody else is going to do it for you. It’s all about taking responsibility for your life.