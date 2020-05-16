How and Why Global Startup, Groupado, Empowers Influencers, and Non-Essential Businesses to Monetize Expertise via Virtual Experiences Hosted with Online Tool

Coronavirus has disrupted lives throughout the world and has shaken up the economy on multiple fronts.

For owners of “non-essential” businesses like gyms, yoga studios, nightclubs, salons, and many others that have been ordered closed, the future seems bleak.

However, there are many, especially those who regularly had weekly, bi-weekly, or bi-monthly classes, that are converting their once in-person engagements to virtual workshops. And others still who are seizing the opportunity to begin hosting virtual experiences for the very first time.

Groupado, a global online community platform and tool for influencers and thought leaders to host classes and workshops, is at the forefront of supporting founders with making a transition to the virtual world.

“Groupado is a tool for all talented people to monetize their audience,” commented co-founder Adnane Tekaya.

Currently headquartered in Dubai, UAE, the global startup is already making headway in nearby countries, including Tunisia.

Groupado has already begun collaboration with professionals in Tunisia, and have been able to support startups in overcoming the coronavirus crisis.

“Groupado has just started to collaborate in Tunisia, and is working with over 10,000 retired professionals ranging from lawyers, to judges, to engineers, to host experiences to support struggling startups with overcoming the crisis,” added Tekaya.

Groupado is a comprehensive online tool for people who want a place to set up, promote, monetize, and communicate with their audience. The direct messaging feature is just one of many to support creators with a “one stop shop” solution to monetize.

Now more than ever before people are taking to the Internet to learn new skills as well as monetize the skills they already have, groupado, with its easy to use interface, is poised to be the next “go-to” tool to support creators and learners alike.

Even more than a tool, groupado is a global community of motivated professionals, creatives, and influencers who want to make a difference in the world and make money at the same time.

You can learn more about groupado here.