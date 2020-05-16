Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How and Why Global Startup, Groupado, Empowers Influencers, and Non-Essential Businesses to Monetize Expertise via Virtual Experiences Hosted with Online Tool

Coronavirus has disrupted lives throughout the world and has shaken up the economy on multiple fronts. For owners of “non-essential” businesses like gyms, yoga studios, nightclubs, salons, and many others that have been ordered closed, the future seems bleak.     However, there are many, especially those who regularly had weekly, bi-weekly, or bi-monthly classes, that […]

By

Coronavirus has disrupted lives throughout the world and has shaken up the economy on multiple fronts.

For owners of “non-essential” businesses like gyms, yoga studios, nightclubs, salons, and many others that have been ordered closed, the future seems bleak.    

However, there are many, especially those who regularly had weekly, bi-weekly, or bi-monthly classes, that are converting their once in-person engagements to virtual workshops. And others still who are seizing the opportunity to begin hosting virtual experiences for the very first time.

Groupado, a global online community platform and tool for influencers and thought leaders to host classes and workshops, is at the forefront of supporting founders with making a transition to the virtual world.

“Groupado is a tool for all talented people to monetize their audience,” commented co-founder Adnane Tekaya.

Currently headquartered in Dubai, UAE, the global startup is already making headway in nearby countries, including Tunisia.

Groupado has already begun collaboration with professionals in Tunisia, and have been able to support startups in overcoming the coronavirus crisis.

“Groupado has just started to collaborate in Tunisia, and is working with over 10,000 retired professionals ranging from lawyers, to judges, to engineers, to host experiences to support struggling startups with overcoming the crisis,” added Tekaya.

Groupado is a comprehensive online tool for people who want a place to set up, promote, monetize, and communicate with their audience. The direct messaging feature is just one of many to support creators with a “one stop shop” solution to monetize.

Now more than ever before people are taking to the Internet to learn new skills as well as monetize the skills they already have, groupado, with its easy to use interface, is poised to be the next “go-to” tool to support creators and learners alike.

Even more than a tool, groupado is a global community of motivated professionals, creatives, and influencers who want to make a difference in the world and make money at the same time.

You can learn more about groupado here.

Nadya Rousseau

Nadya Rousseau, Entrepreneur | Writer | Producer at Alter New Media

A storyteller since childhood, Nadya Rousseau worked as a professional actor, freelance journalist, and multimedia producer before pivoting to digital marketing and business development.

To date, Nadya has worked with clients ranging from startups, to nationally recognized law firms, to nonprofits, to entertainers and more. In late 2016, Nadya founded a purpose-forward global digital marketing & PR agency, Alter New Media. The agency has its own influencer board, representing influencers worldwide. Nadya also has a best-selling Instagram growth and management service, Instagram Rockstar, that since its launch on the "Fiverr PRO" platform late 2017, has serviced over 200 customers. Verticals served range from tech, fashion/beauty, cannabis, consumer, professional services, and many more.

Nadya's opinions on business, entrepreneurship, and marketing have been featured in Forbes, American Express Open Forum, Voyage LA and Honeysuckle Magazine.

Nadya has additionally partnered with several influential social media campaigns, including The Nylon Project’s fashion initiative “#Itcanbeyou” to raise awareness about the homelessness epidemic and is highly active with nonprofit organizations via the creation of "purposeful partnerships" via ANM. Alter New Media is an in-kind partner for StartOut, the nation's largest organization serving LGBTQIA+ entrepreneurs.

Through her storytelling-based strategies, Nadya has successfully taken her clients’ social media reach from non-existent to in the thousands, landing them new customers, partnerships, and revenue. Her purpose? To help her clients achieve their business goals while also making a difference in the world.

For Thrive, Nadya covers entrepreneurship and lifestyle.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

“Use Your Social Media Platforms To Spread Positivity” With Margaux J Rathbun, Founder of MBM Influencer Management

by Akemi Sue Fisher
Community//

For Educators and Students Tired Out with the Limitations of Traditional Video Conferencing Tools, Toronto-Based EdTech Startup Tech-Adaptika Offers an Innovative Solution

by Nadya Rousseau
Work Smarter//

Tech For Good

by Isabel Van De Keere, PhD

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.