How an Ohio band named The Small Town formed during the quarantine.

You read that correctly. While most were at home and caught up on the latest Netflix series, I decided that during the few month quarantine that starting a garage rock band sounded like a great idea. So I did.

The Small Town (band) from Shalersville, Ohio.

My name is Chris Bianchi. I’m a worldwide music artist manager, entrepreneur, and record label owner from a tiny little town named Shalersville, Ohio. It’s 30 minutes from Akron and 35 minutes from Cleveland. So nearly right in the middle of both cities.

There’s really nothing around where I’m from. A lot of fields and a very small “main part” of “town” that still recaptures an old-style nostalgia every time you enter it.

My career has been music for the last decade. However, creating music has been something I have not done in a long time. I started out like most in the music business as a musician. Eventually finding myself in the management and marketing role for many incredible artists all over the globe.

With all the live performances for our bands on hold, I found an urge more than ever to actually sit down and create. No expectations. No rules. No budget. Just make music that I felt at the exact time. Its honestly a really free feeling.

Working in the business it is absolutely hard to step back and separate the one side from another in wanting to create. Immediately you start thinking of all the “professional” things it might need, want, or must-have. But in the long run- for this especially, a song is a song.

If someone hears it and enjoys it- great. If they don’t- great! There is absolutely no goal with this beyond true self-expression with zero expectations or “rules” to the project.

I’m not great at guitar but after picking it up and a bit of practice, enough was had to play and start the process. Soon after came adding in my drums and then keeping it simple, just vocals and a few minor key parts.

This music is for anyone that just wants to dance and let loose from everyday stress, especially right now. “There are no rules in rock n roll!”

3 late nights fueled by THC and Jagermeister paired with inspiration from Jerry Lee Lewis and Black Keys vinyl records on full blast can all be noted as early influences.

Presenting from a garage in Shalersville, Ohio…

The Small Town