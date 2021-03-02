How an Influencer Like Alexander Rodriguez, Also Known As ItsAlexHype, Deals with Stress

Alexander Rodriguez, better known as ItsAlexHype on social media platforms, is a 17-year-old Hispanic influencer and entrepreneur from Florida.

He has a massive following who support him in his endeavors in social media. Currently, he has around 490,000 followers on TikTok and is continuously growing in numbers because of his followers who he refers to as the Hamster Gang.

But being an influencer with a large audience who expects quality content from Alexander, there are times when stress catches up to him. Here’s how he deals with it.

Coping With Stress

“Stress is something that a lot of influencers have to cope with and it can be quite hard. Personally, I deal with stress by posting online to my millions of followers with the intent of making enjoyable content that they can laugh at or watch,” Alexander said.

Another way that he deals with stress is by posting a meme or going on TikTok or Instagram Live with his followers and see how they are.

“I also interact with direct messages that followers may have sent and reply back to them as some people really do value the message from someone, especially with a large following,” he added.

Overcoming Obstacles as a Young Entrepreneur

As a 17-year-old entrepreneur, Alexander has faced plenty of obstacles that came his way especially when he was starting out.

“I didn’t really have any money or support so it was quite the obstacle as most businesses begin funding their account the day it’s created. I began to value my time more and more and eventually began earning profit I could re-invest into myself and future endeavors,” he said.

Later as he progressed, Alexander had to earn the trust of some higher tier clients and he did not disappoint. However, he also had to keep a lot of his online businesses disassociate with his personal life due to fear of being used.

Words to Inspire Aspiring Influencers

“The biggest piece of advice I can give you is to get out of your comfort zone and work. Most of the present influencers, celebrities, professional athletes, and models did not get to their position overnight,” Alexander said.

He added that those who want to take the path of an influencer should be passionate about what they put out since this is what sets apart the long-term personalities and the one hit wonders.

“Those who truly want it will grind daily and with proper adaptation and enticing content can make up to five-figures a year from the comfort of their room,” he said.

Check out Alexander, aka ItsAlexHype on his social media accounts such as Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.