How an Activity or Passion Project Helped Me Through a Stressful Time

When the pandemic first hit and the U.S. went into lockdown, I was nearing the completion of my fourth book, The Desire Factor.

At first, it felt challenging and almost inappropriate to be writing about the process I’ve coached thousands of people through to create wildly abundant, fulfilling lives… given that we’re in the midst of a global crisis.

But the act of writing each day on the subject of how desires manifest from the initial seed of an idea to a full, three-dimensional reality provided a vital reminder that helped me to focus my energy in positive, productive ways: Because we are born with the amazing gift of free will, we have the power to choose how, where, and on what we focus our attention.

If we give the majority of our attention to what currently is, we become perpetrators of that experience. To create a different outcome, we must clarify what it is we do want, and then bring the energy of our daily thoughts, expectations, beliefs, and moods into vibrational alignment with that expanded reality.

Completing my book gave me a focal point for channeling my creative energy, and reminded me that we cannot be simultaneously focused on a problem and receptive to its solution. In every moment, we are choosing between one or the other.