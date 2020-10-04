Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How an Activity or Passion Project Helped Me Through a Stressful Time

When the pandemic first hit and the U.S. went into lockdown, I was nearing the completion of my fourth book, The Desire Factor.    At first, it felt challenging and almost inappropriate to be writing about the process I’ve coached thousands of people through to create wildly abundant, fulfilling lives… given that we’re in the […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Christy Whitman Writing The Desire Factor Book

When the pandemic first hit and the U.S. went into lockdown, I was nearing the completion of my fourth book, The Desire Factor.   

At first, it felt challenging and almost inappropriate to be writing about the process I’ve coached thousands of people through to create wildly abundant, fulfilling lives… given that we’re in the midst of a global crisis. 

But the act of writing each day on the subject of how desires manifest from the initial seed of an idea to a full, three-dimensional reality provided a vital reminder that helped me to focus my energy in positive, productive ways:  Because we are born with the amazing gift of free will, we have the power to choose how, where, and on what we focus our attention. 

If we give the majority of our attention to what currently is, we become perpetrators of that experience. To create a different outcome, we must clarify what it is we do want, and then bring the energy of our daily thoughts, expectations, beliefs, and moods into vibrational alignment with that expanded reality. 

Completing my book gave me a focal point for channeling my creative energy, and reminded me that we cannot be simultaneously focused on a problem and receptive to its solution.  In every moment, we are choosing between one or the other.  

Christy Whitman, Transformational Leader, Celebrity Coach, Law of Attraction Expert and Two Time New York Times Bestselling Author

Christy Whitman is a Transformational Leader, Celebrity Coach and Law of Attraction expert, as well as the two time New York Times bestselling author of The Art of Having It All and Taming Your Alpha Bitch. She is also the author of the international bestseller Quantum Success. Her forthcoming book The Desire Factor will be released April 21, 2021.

Christy has appeared on the news, The Today Show, The Morning Show, Ted X, and The Hallmark Channel, and her work has been featured in the media in various publications. She’s been featured in Goalcast, People Magazine, Seventeen, Woman’s Day, Hollywood Life, and Teen Vogue, to name a few.

Christy is the CEO and founder of the Quantum Success Learning Academy & Quantum Success Coaching Academy, a 10-month Law of Attraction coaching certification program. Christy has helped certify over 3,000 life coaches and has helped countless others to unlock their power to manifest. She lives in Scottsdale with her husband Frederic and her two boys Alex and Maxim.

Follow Christy on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/christywhitmaninternational/) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/christywhitman1/) and receive her free 30-day video training system to help create the life you’ve always wanted! (https://www.watchyourwords.com/)

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Well-Being//

How to Fall in Love with Your Life

by Emily Madill
Community//

Answering Life’s Callings on The Other Side of Trump’s Wall

by Vernon C. Lindsay, Ph.D.
Wisdom//

6 Tips for Making “Un-Resolutions” for the Remainder of the Year

by Dr. Mara Karpel

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.