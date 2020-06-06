Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How Aleem Peermohamed is leveraging his relationships to build his business, and maintain the all important work-life balance

My name is Aleem Peermohamed and I am an Entrepreneur, Influencer and Motivator based out of Vancouver, British Columbia Canada. I am the founder of www.themortgagespecialist.com, a Canadian boutique full service mortgage broker that focuses on an holistic approach with our clients centering around education

By

I was about 6 or 7 when I first remember being told by my aunt, that “business” was in my blood.

Being raised in a family of business owners, I definitely found that the foundational principles of entrepreneurship were instilled in me from an early age.

I always knew that I would own my own business one day, but my passion since birth was always entertainment/inspiration and sports. It wasn’t until about 3 or 4 years after graduating from university that my aspirations evolved and I began to pursue different business ventures. Today, while my main focus is on building my mortgage broker business, I have partnerships in companies in various fields ranging from Real Estate Rental Management to data analytics and technology.

Entrepreneurship can put a strain on your personal life if you let it. The key is focus, and living in the moment. Part of the family comes from the business “Always be On” mindset, and sometimes the conversations over dinner can get extremely passionate and intense. We’re always exchanging different ideas with each other and providing different perspectives and contributing different skill sets. 

With significant others, and extended family members not quite sharing the same mindset, I think it provides for a healthy mix. The different dynamics actually help keep everyone in check, and restore a balance. I think ultimately what it comes down to is respect for one another.

Being able to understand each other’s perspectives, and the respect for another’s opinion, I think is a good lesson to bring into the business world. It goes a long way in strengthening and building relationships, which is what it is all about at the end of the day when you get right down to it.

We as human beings are prone to making mistakes, whether it be in business or in life. When we show compassion and understanding towards others who err, and we have the courage to acknowledge, address and learn from our mistakes, we empower each other to be resilient to recover, and thrive.

I’ve always been a big believer in looking out for the steps we take to rectify a situation, this is the true sign of character, not the mistake in the first place.

This is, in my opinion, how you build relationships, that can be foundational in the growth of your business, and personal life.
Thank you for your time, you can connect with me on instagram https://www.instagram.com/themortgagespecialist/

Aleem Peermohamed, The Mortgage Specialist at The Mortgage Specialist

