Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How AI is Improving Life in the Workplace

Artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer the stuff of science fiction. It is so commonplace at this point that we are getting used to it being part of our daily lives. This applies to our jobs as well. Before we even set foot in a new workplace, artificial intelligence is part of the whole employment-searching process. In the […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer the stuff of science fiction. It is so commonplace at this point that we are getting used to it being part of our daily lives. This applies to our jobs as well.

Before we even set foot in a new workplace, artificial intelligence is part of the whole employment-searching process. In the past, employers and candidates were limited to what was on a resume, providing a one-dimensional picture. Interviews and questionnaires have always been biased due to human nerves and wanting to make a good impression. What if an impartial algorithm could assess what job and candidate would be the perfect match?

Pymetrics was a concept initially started by neuroscientists who were looking to apply a neuroscience-based assessment to the field of human resources. Over the past decade, this process has been adapted to combine behavioral science and AI technology in order to pre-select candidates for jobs and ensure existing positions remain a good fit. Pymetrics uses AI-based behavioral assessments to collect objective behavioral data that measures a person’s authentic abilities. This technology works exceptionally well in the industries that rely on human capital, such as consulting, technology, and financial services. Using this type of technology are HireVue and Montage, assessing potential candidates by using an unbiased, ethical, AI-based model.  

Once hired, employees are now adapting to chatbots for their onboarding questions. Answers to questions regarding the position, the workplace culture, and history are available 24/7. One example is Unilever’s Unabot, which employs a natural language processor to parse users’ questions and respond in a more human-like manner. The topics cover everything from bus schedules to payroll issues.

AI will also play a significant role in future employee training practices. The benefits include standardized training to all staff, freeing up the manager’s time to focus on other tasks, and allowing lessons to be passed onward with future employment. Several companies have incorporated augmented reality into the workforce. The concept of augmented tech is to support the human laborer and enhance their job performance. Some businesses use AR headsets to record data and monitor employees’ abilities, as well as record actions to use when training new hires. 

This article was originally published at: alanrasof.net

    Alan Rasof, President & Humanitarian at Amigo Managing General Agency, LLC

    Alan Rasof is a seasoned insurance professional and the President of Hallandale, Florida-based Amigo Managing General Agency, LLC. The company works hard to match independent insurance agents and insurance customers with the best plan and prices for their individual needs for personal insurance.

    Outside of work, Alan is a passionate humanitarian who is actively involved with multiple charities, including March of Dimes and the Susan B. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Additionally, his grandson, Elijah, was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy and, as such, Alan dedicates a large portion of his free time connecting with his grandson.

    To learn more about Alan Rasof, please visit his website.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The Current and Future Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Business

    by Ayodele Johnson
    Community//

    How AI, If Used Right, Can Become a Catalyst for a Positive Change in Our Society

    by Daniel L. Chalmeta
    //

    Women Leading The AI Industry: “We need universities, accelerators, startup and tech organizations to empower women to learn more about AI and gain confidence on the topic” With Francesca Boccolini of SonicJobs

    by Tyler Gallagher

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.